Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market 2018-2023 Know Leading Countries and Top Manufacturers

Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics market is expected to grow 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

PFIZER LIMITED, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, BAYER AG, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, NOVARTIS AG, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ASTRAZENECA, CIPLA INC., and MERLION PHARMA.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics market report includes regions United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa with respect to market size, market share, production, consumption and forecast.

Key Developments in the Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market:

August 2017: FDA approved Vabomere for adults. Vabomere is an antibacterial drug, which is used for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and pyelonephritis (a type of kidney infection caused by specific bacteria). Vabomere contains meropenem and vaborbactam.

December 2017: The F.D.A accepted the review of NDA (New Drug Application) submitted by Achaogen for plazomicin to treat cUTI, including pyelonephritis and bloodstream infections (BSI), and has set a target action date under Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) in June, 2018.

Drivers

– Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Kidney Stones

– Launch of Combination Drugs

– Increasing Geriatric Population

Restraints

– Adverse Effects Associated With the Use of Medication

– Lack of Awareness in Developing and Underdeveloped Nations

Opportunities