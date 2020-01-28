VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Is Grow At a CAGR of 3.2% During 2019-2025 – QYResearch

Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) are a type of corrosion inhibitor that are used to protect ferrous materials and nonferrous metals against corrosion or oxidation where it is impractical to apply surface treatments. They slowly release compounds within a sealed airspace that actively prevents surface corrosion. A typical application is to protect stored tools or parts inside bags, boxes or cupboards, one advantage of VCIs being that if the container is opened and reclosed, levels of inhibitor will recover. The steady growth of the automotive industry and aerospace industry, and the vigorous development of the rail transportation industry are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

North America was the largest production market with a market share of 38.74% in 2012 and 37.54% in 2017 with a decrease of 1.19%. Europe ranked the second market with the market share of 21.32% in 2016. The VCI paper for ferrous metals segment of this market is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2017. This segment leads the market due to its application in all automotive vehicles passenger vehicle or commercial vehicle that roll out of the manufacturing unit. The second largest market, by application, in 2017 is the engine control and cooling system, followed by Aerospace Precision Parts.

The global market for VCI Anti Rust Paper is projected to reach US$ 142.29 million by 2022, driven by the steadily recovering global economy and the parallel improvement in outlook for the automotive and manufacturing sectors. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market worldwide, supported by rising public sector investments in defense, infrastructure and aerospace, across countries including China, Malaysia, South Korea and India. Also driving growth is the growing foreign direct investments in the manufacturing sector in key Asian economies.

The United States represents another major market for VCI Anti Rust Paper with reshoring marking the beginning of the much awaited manufacturing renaissance in the country. ‘Bolts’ represents the largest product market while the ‘automotive’ sector ranks as the largest end-use market. The global VCI Anti Rust Paper market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on VCI Anti Rust Paper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall VCI Anti Rust Paper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Get PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/949568/global-vci-anti-rust-paper-market

The following manufacturers are covered:

CORTEC

Branopac

OJI PAPER

Daubert VCI

Zerust

RustxUS

LPS Industries

Transilwrap (Metpro)

RBL Industries

Technology Packaging Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

VCI paper for ferrous metals

VCI paper for non-ferrous metals

VCI multi-metal papers

Segment by Application

Metal Producing

Metal Forging and Die Casting

Metalworking

Finished Products

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/949568/global-vci-anti-rust-paper-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com