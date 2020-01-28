WAREHOUSING AND LOGISTICS ROBOTS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Warehousing and Logistics Robots market status and forecast, categorizes the global Warehousing and Logistics Robots market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Fanuc

Schaffer

Dematic

KUKA (Swisslog)

Amazon Robotics

Vanderlande

CIM Corp

Vecna

Grenzebach

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

Hitachi

Bastian

Adept Technology

Fetch Robotics

Gray Orange

ABB

Pro Mach

BluePrint Automation BPA

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Palletizing Robots

Handling Robots

Depalletizing Robots

Delivery Robots

Supporting Robots

Manufacturing Robots

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food and Beverage Logistics

Pharmaceutical Logistics

Electronic product Logistics

Mechanical Product Logistics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Warehousing and Logistics Robots capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Warehousing and Logistics Robots manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

Table of Contents – Key Points



Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Market Research Report 2018

1 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Warehousing and Logistics Robots

1.2 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Palletizing Robots

1.2.3 Handling Robots

1.2.5 Depalletizing Robots

1.2.6 Delivery Robots

1.2.7 Supporting Robots

1.2.8 Manufacturing Robots

Others

1.3 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Food and Beverage Logistics

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Logistics

1.3.4 Electronic product Logistics

1.3.5 Mechanical Product Logistics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Warehousing and Logistics Robots (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Warehousing and Logistics Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

………

7 Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Fanuc

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Fanuc Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Schaffer

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Schaffer Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Dematic

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Dematic Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 KUKA (Swisslog)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 KUKA (Swisslog) Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Amazon Robotics

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Amazon Robotics Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Vanderlande

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Vanderlande Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 CIM Corp

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 CIM Corp Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Vecna

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Warehousing and Logistics Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Vecna Warehousing and Logistics Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……Continued

