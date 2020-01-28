Web Crawling Services Market – Growing Demand for Business Intelligence Propelling Growth

Web crawling services refer to the software based extraction of useful data from the entire web. It is generally performed by custom applications, known as the ‘crawler’ or ‘web spider.’ A crawler or web spider is a web based software program or application, which has been developed specifically to visit all the websites present in the internet and to gather the desired information from the same. The extracted information is then categorized and indexed.

The web crawling software visits each website at a specific time gap. The time gap varies from website to website, depending on several factors. These factors include authority of the website, the website’s rate of change in content, nature of the website, and the importance of the website among others. Depending on such factors, web crawlers automatically visit the websites and gather the necessary data. In general, search engines such as Google and Bing, have their own web crawling software.

The market for web crawling services is primarily driven by the growing demand for business intelligence. Business intelligence currently plays an important role in providing organizations with a competitive edge over rivals. It can provide information on end user needs and demands effectively, coupled with information on upcoming market trends and technology among others. Web crawling services attend to such demands effectively, by gathering information from across the web, indexing the gathered data, and then providing the required data to the end user.

Owing to such offerings, the demand for web crawling services has been growing at a fast pace globally. Additionally, with higher penetration of the internet, growth of the data as a service (DaaS) market, and rise in internet of things (IoT), more and more businesses are relying on business automation products. Furthermore, the growing number of internet users and popularity of online shopping is leading to availability of better knowledge on customer requirements on the internet.

The market for web crawling services is growing globally as a conjoint effect of such factors. However, several organizations rely on their internal web scraping and crawling products while several other organizations are unaware of the availability of such services or are relying on traditional methods of data gathering. This in turn has been restraining the growth of the web crawling services to some extent. The market for web crawling services is comparatively new and is expected to witness ample growth opportunities during the forecast period.

