Zippers Market Research Report 2019-2025 Market – Growth Opportunities & Scenario, 2019-2025

Zipper, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, as on a garment or a bag and so on.

Zippers are widely used in clothes, shoes, luggage/bags and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, zipper production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. YKK, RIRI, IDEAL Fastener Industrial, SBS and so on are among of key players in zipper industry. Besides, YKK is the largest manufacturer of zipper in the world and the symbol of high quality zipper.

According to the raw materials, zipper can be mainly divided into three categories: metal zipper, nylon zipper and plastic zippers, of which nylon zipper accounts for the largest production market share with 68.66% in 2017.

Global production of zipper is 53181 M Meters in 2017, increased from 46590 M Meters in 2013. China is the largest base of zipper globally with the share of 56.05% in 2017. However, when considering the product quality, China still has obvious gap with manufacturers from developed countries, such as Japan and Europe.

When refers to the consumption, Asia is the key consumer. China is the largest one and contributed 37.25% share in the consumption market in 2017. Southeast Asia is the follower with consumption volume of 8617 M Meters.

The global Zippers market is valued at 15400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Zippers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Zippers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report such as YKK, RIRI, YBS Zipper, KAO SHING ZIPPER, IDEAL Fastener, Coats Industrial, SALMI, MAX Zipper, Sanli Zipper, HHH Zipper, KCC Zipper, Sancris, SBS, 3F, YCC, Weixing Group, YQQ, XinHong Zipper, CMZ ZIPPER, Zhejiang LIDA Zipper, Xinyu Zipper, HSD Zipper, TAT-Zipper, JKJ Zipper, DIS, THC Zipper, ABC Zipper, Hengxiang Zipper, Hualing-Zipper, QCC

