Asset management system Market 2019: Comprehensive study By Datalogic, Trimble Inc, TomTom, Ubisense, Mojix, Impinj, Maco Infotech Ltd, Certicom, Honeywell, Zebra Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, SATO Worldwide, Topcon Corporation, Integra Micro Systems Pvt Ltd,

Asset management system is that type of system which is applicable to both the tangible assets and tangible asset. There are various benefits of asset management system, such as improving asset value, improving asset performance, enhancing the business growth, reliable decision making in organisation and others. In terms of local government asset management system (AMS), this system has two important contexts, namely software and management system. In software it helps in organising its assets, while management system helps to establish the asset management policy and asset management objectives.

Companies such as Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), provides solution to asset management system which can get monitored easily. It is applicable to control the system asset in organisation of both tangible and intangible asset.

Hence, Due to various advantages of asset management system in organisation it will affect the growth of market in future.

Market Analysis:

Global Asset Management System Market is expected to reach USD 20.76 billion by 2025, from USD 10.09 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 15.12% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Competitors/Players In Global Asset Management System Market:

Zebra Technologies , Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., SATO Worldwide, Honeywell , Datalogic, Trimble Inc , TomTom , Topcon Corporation, Ubisense , Mojix, Inc. (U.S.), Impinj, Maco Infotech Ltd, Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.(India), , Certicom , Integra Micro Systems Pvt Ltd, Among others.

Table Of Content:

Global Asset Management System Market: Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Asset Management System Products Outlook Global Asset Management System Market: Growth and Forecast Global Asset Management System Market: Company Share Global Asset Management System Market: Regional Analysis North America Asset Management System Market: An Analysis Europe Asset Management System Market: An Analysis APAC Asset Management System Market: An Analysis ROW Asset Management System Market: An Analysis Global Asset Management System Market: Market Dynamics Porter Five Force Analysis SWOT Analysis Competitive Landscape: Product Benchmarking Company Profiles

Competitive Analysis:

Global Asset Management System market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of asset management system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for asset management solutions (RFID, RTLS, barcode) from industries

Increase in the demand for image-based solutions in the barcode scanner market

Optimum resource utilization by efficient asset tracking and management

High initial cost and significant maintenance expenditure

Segmentation: Global Asset Management System Market

The global asset management system market is segmented based on

solution,

asset type

geographical segments.

Based on offerings, the global asset management system market is segmented into

RFID,

RTLS,

GPS

barcode

On the basis of asset type, the global asset management system market segmented into

electronics assets,

returnable transport assets,

in-transit equipment,

manufacturing assets

personnel

Based on geography, the global asset management system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

