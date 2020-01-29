Cellular Imaging Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2020

Cellular imaging is a technology used to detect and analyze organelles and macromolecules with the help of microscopy and computer programming. It also helps in measuring properties of cells including shape, size and protein presence. Cellular imaging also helps in knowing biomolecules nature. Confocal laser scanning microscopy, fluroscence resonance energy transfer and multiphoton are some of the advanced cellular imaging techniques which helps in understanding molecular and functional systems in the cell. Hospitals, academic institutions, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies uses cellular imaging systems as an important tool for drug discovery, research and diagnosis. Cellular imaging also helps in generating high throughput mode to discover the biomarkers and drug target candidates. Microscopic and macroscopic techniques are two types of intravital cellular imaging technologies.

North America is the largest market for cellular imaging followed by Europe due to increasing incidence of cancer and rising number of R&D activities. Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in next few years due to rising government investments for cell based research activities. In addition, growing demand for outsourcing of drug discovery services is also fuelling the growth of cellular imaging market in Asia.

In recent times there is increased use of cellular imaging due to increasing cancer treatment and diagnostics. Improved accuracy of cellular analysis, cellular imaging and rise in government funding for cell based research activities are some of the key factors driving the growth of global cellular imaging market. In addition, growing healthcare and medical spending is also fuelling the growth of cellular imaging market. However, huge capital requirements and lack of skilled personnel for carrying out the high content screening process are some of the major factors restraining the growth of global cellular imaging market.

Availability of less number of skilled and knowledgeable professionals poses major challenge for the global cellular imaging market. Adoption of cell analysis for cell identification and cell signaling pathways and rising number of contract research organization are some of the key opportunities for the global cellular imaging market. Some of the major companies operating in global cellular imaging market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beckton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Olympus Corporation, GE Healthcare, Promega Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.