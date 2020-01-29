Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market-High Pervasiveness of Malignancy, Expanding Danger of Growth,Expanding Danger of Growth, Hepatitis are Relied upon to Drive the Market

Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market: Snapshot

The global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market is expected to register phenomenal pace owing to increasing adoption of new tests, and rising shift from blockbuster drugs to personalized medicines, and targeted therapies. Increasing incidence of cancer, rising cost burden of cancer treatment, and increasing mortalities due to cancer, are some of the major reasons for increasing demand for new and technologically advanced treatment options, therapies, and drugs for the treatment of cancer. Increasing focus on research and development by various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, along with medical device companies, and increasing funding and grants for cancer research by various government agencies have led to high adoption of companion diagnostic tests in oncology. According to the research report, the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market is expected to be worth US$13.6 bn by the end of 2025 from US$3.5 bn in 2016. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 16.8%.

EGFR Biomarker to Remain Popular Amongst Pharmaceutical Companies

Among the biomarker segment, the EGFR biomarker segment accounted for the largest share of the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market in 2016. It is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2025, owing to major factors such as increasing incidence of lung cancer, and rising R&D in biomarker segment. The HER2 and KRAS biomarkers are expected to register high CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing incidence of cancer, and rising adoption of biomarker by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. Analysts expect that the EGFR biomarker segment will register a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period.

Among the cancer types segment, the breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market in 2016. However lung cancer segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2025, owing to increasing incidence of lung cancer in developing countries. This shift is attributable to the increased smoking and rising biomarker research for the lung cancer treatment. According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2013, an estimated 1.9 million new cases of lung cancer were diagnosed, and the stats reveled that less developed regions including the emerging countries such as China, India, and other countries, had the highest incidence of lung cancer, owing to rising smoking habits and poor air quality in these countries.

