Evaporative Cooling Market 2018 In-Depth Analysis of Types, Application, Regions, and Forecast to 2023

Evaporative Cooling Market focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. Evaporative Cooling Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

The data type of Evaporative Cooling market includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Moreover, Evaporative Cooling market established the Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Evaporative Cooling market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5.94% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Evaporative Cooling market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India.

Delta Cooling Towers, Inc., Condair Group, SPX Cooling Technologies, Enexio Water Technologies GmbH, Eco Cooling, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Celtic Cooling, Colt Group, Evapcool, Celsius Design Ltd.

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the Evaporative Cooling market report. Moreover, in order to determine Evaporative Cooling market attractiveness, the report analyses the Evaporative Cooling industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the Evaporative Cooling Market:

February 2018 – SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. revealed its latest innovations in cooling towers and components at the International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigeration Exposition (AHR Expo), at McCormick Place in Chicago. The new product offers over 85% more cooling capacity compared to other preassembled counterflow towers.

May 2017 – Condair introduced a range of advanced commercial and industrial dehumidifiers. These dehumidifiers use a silica-coated sorption rotor to absorb moisture from the air. This type of technology is ideal for low temperature conditions or applications that require very dry air.

Drivers

– Demand for Cost-effective Cooling Solution

– Flexibility of Evaporative Cooling Systems

– Lower Maintenance and Operational Costs

