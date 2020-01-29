Fiber Optics Components Market 2019: Comprehensive Study By Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Fiber Mountain, The Glass Core Company, Fujitsu Global, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, Kaiam Corporation And Others

Fiber optics is a technology that utilizes glass (or plastic) strings (strands) to transmit information. A fiber optic link comprises of a heap of glass strings, each one of which is equipped for transmitting messages adjusted onto light waves. Fiber optics has advantages over customary and traditional metal lines. Fiber optic components are utilized to frame the fiber optic systems in administration framework. Since the fiber framework is greatly infused in copper wired framework, parts required for fiber optic system gets upgraded. Along with it, their fused incorporation is not restricted to transmitters, optical fiber and recipients.

Global Fiber Optics Components Market accounted for USD 15.45 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Fiber Optics Components Market

Acacia Communications, Accelink Technologies, Broadcom, Emcore, Fiber Mountain, Finisar, Fujitsu Optical Components, Furukawa Electric, II-VI, Kaiam, Lumentum, Mwtechnologies, Neophotonics, Nokoxin Technology, O-Net Technologies, Oclaro, Optienz Sensors, Reflex Photonics, Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric, Among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Fiber Optics Components Market

8 Fiber Optics Components Market, By Service

9 Fiber Optics Components Market, By Deployment Type

10 Fiber Optics Components Market, By Organization Size

11 Fiber Optics Components Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Competitive Analysis:

Global fiber optics component market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of fiber optics component market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing deployment of data centers worldwide.

Growing internet penetration and increasing rate of data traffic.

Rising demand for bandwidth and reliability among different industries.

Possess a threat to optical network security.

Prone to physical damage and transmission loss.

Segmentation: Global Fiber Optics Components Market

The global fiber optics component market can be segmented in

type,

data rate,

application

geographical segments

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into

cables,

active optical cables (AOC),

amplifiers,

splitters,

connectors,

circulators,

transceivers,

others

On the basis of data rate, the market can be segmented into

10G,

40G,

100G

above 100G.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into

communications,

distributed sensing,

analytical and medical equipment

lighting

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

This report can be customized to meet the client's requirements.

