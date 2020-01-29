Global Mobile Medical Apps Market indepth Analysis and key player Insights – Medtronic, Apple, AirStrip, AliveCor Inc., LifeWatch Services, Inc., Nike Philips, OMRON Corporation, AgaMatrix, AT&T, Qualcomm, Cerner Corporation, Cisco

The Mobile Medical Apps Market is a synopsis to the study of Medical Devices industry and the report also provides valuable insights about the leading drivers, upcoming trends, applications and challenges, determined by our Experts. SWOT analysis is the method to tell any market’s strengths and weaknesses (i.e. drivers and restrains) so that you know on what to stick and what to avoid. An in-depth Mobile Medical Apps market analysis based on multiple market Frameworks such as the market size, projections on the market growth rates, market segments, opportunities, influencing trends, competitive analysis and business development strategies forecast by 2024.

The Global Mobile Medical Apps Market is accounted for USD 15.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Well known players of Mobile Medical Apps Market are Medtronic, Apple, AirStrip, AliveCor Inc., LifeWatch Services, Inc., Nike, Philips, AT&T, Qualcomm, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Nokia, Jawbone, OMRON Group, Omron Industrial Automation Europe, OMRON Asia Pacific, BioTelemetry, Inc., athenahealth, AgaMatrix, Agamatrix Europe Limited, AgaMatrix Europe, iHealth Labs, iHealth Labs Europe among others.

Market Segments

On the basis of geography, report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. Among these, North America dominates the global mobile medical apps market.

On the basis of application, the global mobile medical apps market is segmented into

nursing tools,

drug references,

medical references,

clinical support systems

On the basis of devices, the global mobile medical apps market is segmented into

blood glucose meters,

BP monitors,

neurological monitoring,

cardiac monitoring, and

apnea & sleep monitoring

On the basis of therapeutic segments, the global mobile medical apps market is divided into cardiovascular,

diabetes,

respiratory,

neurology

On the basis of end users, global mobile medical apps market is segmented into

healthcare providers,

healthcare payers

Reasons to Buy This Report

Current and future of Mobile Medical Apps Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Competitive Analysis

The Mobile Medical Apps Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile medical apps market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Major market drivers and restraints

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms.

Concerns over securities and compliances

Potential risks in clinical settings

Lack of professional involvements

Increasing utilization of connected devices and health apps for the management of chronic diseases.

Rising cost containment in healthcare delivery

Rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery

