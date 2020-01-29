Global Teleradiology Market Scope, Growth Opportunities and major competitors are Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Philips, vRad (Virtual Radiologic), Global Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Everlight Radiology, Philips, GE

“Global Teleradiology Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” newly adds in databridgemarketresearch.com database. This report covers leading key company profiles with information such as business overview, regional analysis, consumption, revenue and, essentials data of Market size, share, trends, Growth, applications, forecast and cost analysis. It will help you to grow in the international market.

The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

The Global Teleradiology Market accounted to USD 1.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 21.5% by 2024.

Well known players of global teleradiology market are Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM , Philips, vRad (Virtual Radiologic), Global Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Everlight Radiology, Franklin & Seidelmann, GE, Merge Healthcare, an IBM Company, Global Diagnostics – Ireland and UK , Global Diagnostics (Australia) Pty Limited , Agfa-Gevaert NV , Sectra , Everlight Radiology – Emergency & Trauma Radiology, Everlight Radiology UK, RamSoft, 4ways, ONRAD, Inc., MEDNAX, Health Solutions Partner, TELEDIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS, NightHawk Radiology, Inc., RADISPHERE NATIONAL RADIOLOGY GROUP, INC., FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. and others.

Market Segments

On the basis of geography, global teleradiology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

On the basis of category, Global Teleradiology Market is segmented into

hardware,

software,

telecom and

networking

On the basis of modality, global teleradiology market is segmented into

X-ray,

computerized tomography (CT),

ultrasound,

magnetic resonance imaging (MRI),

nuclear imaging,

cardiac echo and mammography

On the basis of end users, global teleradiology market is segmented into

hospitals,

clinics,

ambulatory surgical centers and radiology centers

Competitive Analysis:

The global teleradiology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes teleradiology market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Major market drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases

Increasing healthcare expenditure and improved healthcare infrastructure

Expansion in imaging procedures,

Growing R&D activities and technological advancement in digital technology

