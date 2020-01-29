Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market 2018: Production, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Type and Applicability in Chemicals and Materials Industry

Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Report offers a comprehensive study including company’s products, applications and Forecast 2018 to 2023 of Passive Fire Protection Coatings industry. Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market report also provides market status at the reader’s attitude, delivering specific market facts and business insights.

The report also sorts the Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Consumption Volume and Market Share 2018-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment.

“Passive Fire Protection Coatings market size will grow from USD 29.31 Billion in 2017 to USD 44.23 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 7.1%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.The growth of the passive fire protection coatings market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries such as building & construction, oil & gas, and transportation. The building & construction industry is one of the major consumers of passive fire protection coatings. Such coatings are added so that the steel structure in a building withstands fire and prevents it from reaching the critical temperature at which the structure may collapse. These are used in high rise buildings, sports stadium, and other applications. The growing use of passive fire protection coatings in equipment protection and various offshore and onshore applications in the oil & gas industry is driving demand.”

Top Companies of Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Report:

Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun, Hempel A/S, Promat International, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Teknos Group, Carboline, Nullifire, Sika AG, BASF SE, 3M, Contego International Inc., Isolatek International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Intumescent Systems Ltd. (Envirograf), Albi Manufacturing, Arabian Vermiculite Industries., Bollom Fire Protection,

Scope/Outlook of Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Report

Introduction and Overview of Passive Fire Protection Coatings Industry

Development History

Market Driving Factor Analysis of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Passive Fire Protection Coatings Industry Production, Value ($), Price & Gross Margin (2018-2023)

Further, Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market report incorporates on various development policies and plans and also concentrates on manufacturing processes and cost structures of the same.

Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market by Applications:

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Others.

Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market by Types:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based.

This report studies the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market, analyses and researches the Passive Fire Protection Coatings development status and forecast in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and other sub countries.

Key questions answered in this report –

What is the global (North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, India) production, production Value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of market?

What are the key factors driving the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings industry?

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for Passive Fire Protection Coatings?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors in Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market?

What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets?

The report provides detailed statistics and analysis on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

