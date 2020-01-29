Scrap Metal Recycling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

— Metal Scrap includes ferrous scrap and non- ferrous scrap.

Iron and steel scrap, also referred to as ferrous scrap, comes from end of life products (old or obsolete scrap) as well as scrap generated from the manufacturing process (new, prime or prompt scrap). Obsolete ferrous scrap is recovered from automobiles, steel structures, household appliances, railroad tracks, ships, farm equipment and other sources.

Nonferrous metals, including aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, zinc, and others, are among the few materials that do not degrade or lose their chemical or physical properties in the recycling process. As a result, nonferrous metals have the capacity to be recycled an infinite number of times.

In 2018, the global Scrap Metal Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Scrap Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Scrap Metal Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sims Metal Management

Metallon Recycling

European Recycled Metal

TOTALL Metal Recycling

K&K Metal Recycling

A&S Metal Recycling

TKC Metal Recycling

Smith Iron & Metal

Metso

Benton Metal Recycling

DBW Metals Recycling

Kirby Metal Recycling

OmniSource Corporation

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Nucor Corporation

Derichebourg

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Iron

Copper

Aluminum

Lead

Market segment by Application, split into

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Scrap Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Scrap Metal Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

…

