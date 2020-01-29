Smart lock Market Comprehensive Study 2019 On Spectrum Brands, Inc, Schlage Locks, Assa Abloy Group, Kwikset, Vivint Smart Home, Schlage Locks, Cansec Systems, Safewise, ASSA ABLOY Group, Allegion, PLC, dormakaba, Onity, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung Electronics And Others

Data Bridge Market Research Published New Report As Titled” Global Smart Lock Market-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025. Smart Lock market report is a precise study of the Semiconductors and Electronics industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Global Smart Lock market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. The report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Semiconductors and Electronics industry by the key players. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis.

Smart Lock market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This report gives an edge to not only compete but also to outdo the competition.

Market Analysis: Global Smart Lock Market

Smart Lock market is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2025 from USD 1.13 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.46% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The smart lock is the lock technology containing of locks that can be functioned with the help of alternative means such as remote control and provides the user with alerts and track data about who entered or left. The market has extended at a promising pace in the past few years due to the development of mobile computing devices and telecommunication networks. The rising focus and investments into smart city infrastructure have massively improved and has aided in overall development of the global smart locks market.It is totally fragmented due to presence of maximum players in most of the regions across the globe. The smart lock market is investing hugely in the activities of research and development so as to bring about product development to proceed in the market. In addition to that, the widespread prevalence of smart lock home facilities together with the unprecedented proliferation of smartphone in the market.

Key Development:

In 2017 , Allegion to Launch Revamped Locknetics Product Line. Its valuable for increase market share along with new technology based product which leads in market penetration

In 2017, Panasonic to launch intelligent smartphones, where its introduce the smart lock technology to expand its market volume and customer preference.

In 2018, Samsung SDS Launches Korea’s First Wi-Fi Integrated IoT Smart Door Lock. It introduces the latest version of security and convenience.

Key Players: Global Smart Lock Market

ASSA ABLOY 2018, Allegion plc, dormakaba Holding, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Onity, Cansec Systems Ltd., Master Lock Company LLC. Safewise., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Schlage , Assa Abloy Group, Havenlock Inc. , Home Inc., Kwikset, Vivint Inc., Apigy Inc.,Schlage, Samsung Sdsco. Ltd, And Others .

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Smart Lock Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Smart Lock Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Smart Lock Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Lock Market

The global Smart Lock market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Smart Lock market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand in the field of mobile computing devices and telecommunication networks.

Growing demand in Hospitality management.

Rising focus and investments into smart city infrastructure.

Rapidly applicable in residential and commercial construction sector.

Distortion due to high cost of establishment

Segmentation: Global Smart Lock Market

The market is based on Market type,

Unlocking Mechanism, communication, Application geographical segments.

Based on Market type, the market is segmented into

Deadbolt, Lever/Knob, Padlocks, Other Locks.

Based on Unlocking Mechanism, the market is segmented into

Keypad, App Based, Hybrid/Integrated, Touch to Open.

Based on Communication,

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Other Protocols.

Based on Application,

Industrial, Residential, Institution & Government, Commercial.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client's requirements.

