Wood Plastic Composites Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026

Wood plastic composites are the combination of wood fibers and synthetic resin. Synthetic resins are thermoplastics mainly polypropylene, polyethylene or Polyvinyl Chloride. Wood is in form of sawdust or wood flours. Wood fibers are recycled Pines. Wood Plastic Composites possess dual properties of wood and plastic. On mixing a woods flours magnifies the mechanical properties and thermal properties as compared to solid thermoplastics. Wood plastic composites are manufactured by vigorous mixing of wood flours with heated thermoplastic resins. Process is followed by extrusion where mixtures are converted into desired product. Additives such as foaming agents, colorants, lubricants, and stabilizers to magnify the end product to the target area of application. Wood Plastic Composites are new class of composite materials that are becoming mainstream by technology and development. Wood Plastic Composites are becoming favored materials in building and constructions, furniture and infrastructure applications.

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market: Drivers & Restraints

Simultaneously changing prices of primary and secondary petrochemicals along with the environmental issues related to greenhouse gases and carbon emissions promoting the Bio based products. Some Government authorities authorized the certification of Environment friendliness to Wood Plastic Composites. So strategies towards bio based products will be major driving factors for the Wood Plastic composites market. The growth in construction and automotive industries with execution of strict environmental policies is anticipated to drive Global Wood Composites market. Increasing investments in research and development activities for product developments in consumer products, pellets is anticipated to drive Wood Plastic Market.

Industrial logging of forests exploding the habitats of plant and animal species, which is destroying biodiversity and food chain. Hardwoods are getting exploit due to logging activities. So Wood Plastic composites are substitute for hardwood. Wood Plastic composites are emerging as Sustainable Products.

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market: Market Segmentation

Wood Plastic market can be segmented on the basis of Composite Type



Polyethylene based Wood Plastic Composites

Polypropylene based Wood Plastic Composites

Poly Vinyl Chloride based Wood Plastic Composites

Others(Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene based, Polystyrene based, Polyester based, Thermoplastic Elastomers based Wood Plastic Composites )

Wood Plastic Composites Market on the basis of Application

Building and Construction Decking and Boardwalks Claddings Window profiles and Door profiles Exterior Building trim(soffits, bargeboards) Interior Building trim(doors, skirting boards)

Automotive Panels and Trim

Furniture Outdoor Furniture Indoor Furniture Bathroom and Kitchen Cabinets

Infrastructure Landscaping Timber Garden Structures Others(Consumer Goods- Toys, Combs, Trays, Shoe Soles)



Global Wood Plastic Composites Market: Regional-Outlook

The global Wood Plastic Composite market has been divided into seven key geographical regions which includes, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific will dominate the Wood Plastic composites market. Growth of construction industries in developing economies like India and China will drive the wood plastic composites market. Increasing use of wood plastic composites in infrastructure development will boost the wood plastic composites market. Asia Pacific is followed by North America. Increasing use of Wood Plastic Based decking will be major driving factor for the market in this region. Western Europe is anticipated to grow wood plastic composite market due to growth of automotive industries in Italy, Germany, France and UK. Infrastructure developments and Construction activities in Middle East and Africa will support the wood plastic composites market to grow.

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market: Key players

Some of the identified players in the Wood Plastic Composites Market are,