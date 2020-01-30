Global Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Recent Developments forecasts revenue growth 2025

Crystal Market Research Announced the Exhaustive Study of “Healthcare Assistive Robots Market – 2025” With precise data covering all key aspects of the existing market, this report offers existing data of leading manufacturers. This report gives a comprehensively widespread analysis of the market expansion drivers, factors regulating and avoiding market expansion, prevailing business sector summaries, market association, market predictions for coming years. Understanding of the market condition by compliance of accurate historical data regarding each and every segment for the forecast period is mentioned.

Request to Get a Sample Report for Brief Overview @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC0512

Top Competitive Insights:

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.,

KUKA Robot Group,

Interactive Motion Technologies,

Kinova Robotics,

HONDA Motor Co. Ltd.,

Hocoma,

GaitTronics Inc.,

Ekso Bionics Holdings, and Cyberdyne

Healthcare Assistive Robots Leading Market:

This report studies the Global Healthcare Assistive Robots Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. This Report analyzes and researches the market development status and study segments the market by geography into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. It provides in-depth forecasts of revenue of the market as a whole as well as each and every application segment. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Healthcare assistive robots market is expected to be around $1 billion by 2025. With rise in the aging population globally, eldercare has become a major concern driving the assistive robots market. In 2014, the total American geriatric population was 46.2 million representing 14.5% of the total population. By 2040, this will grow up to 21.7% of the total American population. Advancements in robotics have facilitated the development of precisely modeled robots. Such robots can prove highly valuable in hospitals as well as at home care facilities.

By Product:

Humanoid

Rehabilitative Robots

Surveillance and Security Robots

Socially Assistive Robots

By Portability:

Mobile

Fixed Base

By Application:

Stroke

Cognitive and Motor Skills

Orthopedics

Sports

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Healthcare assistive robots have major applications in the fields of neurology, laparoscopy, and orthopedic healthcare. Rehabilitative robots are widely implemented in neurological applications due to increasing number of cases of stroke. For instance, in 2012, approximately 400,000 robotic assisted surgeries were performed in the U.S. Healthcare assistive robots market is also driven by rising number of injuries coupled with rapid adoption of these robots. Surgical robots are being extensively used for prostate surgeries. Recently, companies have developed surgical robots for ophthalmic/eye surgery.

By Region:

U.S. held the major share of market revenue in 2016, due to large number of government initiatives to conduct research in robotics technology, especially for neurological disorders. Asia-Pacific is the most attractive market segment for healthcare assistive robotic systems due to high unmet medical needs. Japanese market for healthcare assistive robots will experience a rapid growth in the forecast period as the government is encouraging advanced research and development for highly sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies.

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific – Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market, By Product

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025

4.3. Surveillance and Security Robots

4.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.4. Humanoid

4.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.5. Rehabilitative Robots

5. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market, By Portability

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Assessment and Forecast, By Portability, 2016-2025

5.3. Fixed Base

5.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

5.4. Mobile

5.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

6. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025

6.3. Stroke

6.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

6.4. Sports

6.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

6.5. Orthopedics

7. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market, By Region

Continued……..

List of Tables

Table 1.Global Healthcare Assistive Robots Market, By Product, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 2.Surveillance and Security Robots Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 3.Humanoid Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 4.Rehabilitive Robots Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

List of Figures

Figure 1.Global Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Share, By Product, 2016 & 2025

Figure 2.Healthcare Assistive Robots Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 3.Barrett Technology, LLC.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 4.Barrett Technology, LLC.: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Request for Report Discount Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC0512

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: [email protected]