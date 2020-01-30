Global Human Microbiome Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has recently added a report on “Human Microbiome Market (Product – Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical Foods, Supplements, and Other Products; Application – Therapeutics, and Diagnostics; Disease Type – Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorder, Acute Diarrhea, Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders, Cancer, and Other Diseases): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” According to the IGR research analysts, growing cases of diabetes, cancer, and obesity driving the growth of the human microbiome market.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13202

According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, nearly 285 million people were affected by diabetes across the world in 2010, and the number is expected to reach 439 million by 2030. The intelligence surrounding microbial science has multiplied due to the birth of new technologies and increasing scientific capabilities. Researchers have, in the last few years, uncovered links between gut microbiota and the release of serotonin, GABA, and dopamine – a cocktail of neurotransmitters and neuroactive compounds capable of indirectly influencing someone’s mood. The global human microbiome market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The Obesity Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global human microbiome market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides segmentation by product (Probiotics, Prebiotics Medical Foods, Supplements, and other products), by application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics) by disease type (Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorder, Acute Diarrhea, Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders, Cancer, Other Diseases) and by region.

Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/13202

In terms of region, the global human microbiome market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The obesity segment is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period. In the last few decades, there is a rapid expansion of the proportion of obese individuals worldwide. Large-scale alterations of the gut microbiota and its microbiome (gene content) are associated with obesity and are responsive to weight loss. Gut microbes can impact host metabolism that, in turn, affects inflammation, insulin resistance, and deposition of energy in fat stores. Restoration of the gut microbiota to a healthy condition would enhance the conditions associated with obesity, thereby maintaining a healthy weight.

North America is Likely to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period

Among all, North America is leading the market and is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, the growing focus on human microbiome therapies, coupled with advanced technologies, are the main factors driving the growth of the human microbiome market in this region.

Human Microbiome Market: Competitive Analysis

The companies profiled in the report are Enterome Bioscience, Merck, Yakult, DuPont, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Second Genome Inc., Vedanta BioSciences, Osel Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, and Other Companies. In May 2019, Drug firm Merck Ltd announced it had been renamed as Procter & Gamble Health Ltd following P&G’s global acquisition of the consumer health business of Merck KGaA, Germany.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-human-microbiome-market

About Us

The Infinium Global Research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The human microbiome market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the human microbiome market.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the human microbiome.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.