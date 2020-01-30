Halal Cosmetics Market 2019:Competitor,Share,Demand,Applications,Opportunities & Forecasts to 2024

Halal Cosmetics Industry 2019

Description:-

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

In the range of halal cosmetics regulations for the use of cosmetics is not directly or indirectly affect the normal user to participate in religious rituals. They are free from animal cruelty, caring for the environment, not harming one’s body (eating natural formulations, organically grown products, and those free from pesticides or ingredients deemed harmful to the body) and fulfilling corporate social responsibility (which includes fair trade and no exploitation of workers).

Substances containing alcohol, such as contact with the skin is not strictly forbidden, but because alcohol can cause skin impure Muslims in the case of using alcohol can’t participate in religious services, but on other occasions unaffected.

Halal personal care products in the market today include hair shampoos, conditioners, bath and shower gels, cleansers, creams, lotions, talc and baby powders, toners, make up, perfumes, eau de colognes and oral care products.

Scope of the Report:

In terms of Sales Value, USA and EU sales account for 9.97% of total market share, while Middle East growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 10.85 % market share of the global consumption value. For the brand owners, such as Amara Cosmetics, INIKA Cosmetics are very popular in the world.

The worldwide market for Halal Cosmetics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Halal Cosmetics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amara Cosmetics

INIKA Cosmetics

MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD

Golden Rose

Sahfee Halalcare

SAAF international

Sampure

Shiffa Dubai skin care

Ivy Beauty

Mirror and Makeup London

Clara International

Muslimah Manufacturing

PHB Ethical Beauty

Zuii Certified Organics

WIPRO UNZA

Sirehemas

OnePure

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrance

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Halal Cosmetics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Halal Cosmetics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Halal Cosmetics in 2017 and 2018.

………

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Halal Cosmetics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Personal Care

1.2.2 Color Cosmetics

1.2.3 Perfumes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hair Care

1.3.2 Skin Care

1.3.3 Make-up

1.3.4 Fragrance

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amara Cosmetics

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Halal Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amara Cosmetics Halal Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 INIKA Cosmetics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Halal Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 INIKA Cosmetics Halal Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Halal Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD Halal Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Golden Rose

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Halal Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Golden Rose Halal Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Sahfee Halalcare

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Halal Cosmetics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sahfee Halalcare Halal Cosmetics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

