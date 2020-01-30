Needle-free Diabetes Care Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Needle-free Diabetes Care Market (Device Type – Insulin Patches, Jet Injectors, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, and Insulin Infuser; End-user – Diagnostic Centres, Hospitals and Clinics, and Consumer): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Needle-free Diabetes market size is estimated at USD 5,226.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13,344.0 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.40%.

Needle-free diabetes care measures the level of blood glucose using biosensor after removal of blood. It contains devices such as insulin pens, patches, injectors, pumps and infuser which are used for diabetic patients as they are easy to use. Needle-free devices like transdermal biosensor, subcutaneous implants, and devices with the combination of ultrasonic, electromagnetic and thermal waves provide an easy way to measure blood glucose level and help into proper administration of insulin in the human body.

Jet injectors for insulin administration provide an alternative needle-free to use of pens or syringe developed for the patient having a needle phobia. Needle-free injectors deliver insulin at high velocity directly across the skin in subcutaneous tissue.

Rising Number of People Diagnosed with Diabetes Fuel Growth for Needle-free Diabetes Care market

An increasing number of geriatric population and diabetic patients across the globe due to daily lifestyle rising the demand for diabetic care products that tend to the growth for the needle-free diabetes care market. Technological advancement in the healthcare industry and rising capital investment for the research and development in healthcare owing to the growth of the needle-free diabetes care market. On the other hand, the high cost for the devices may hamper the growth of the needle-free diabetes care market. Infection or skin damage or pain and incorrect dosage may hinder the growth of the needle-free diabetes care market.

Sub-segment of Insulin Pens to Hold a Premium Share in the Market

The global needle-free diabetes care market is segmented on the basis of device type and end-user. Device types are further segmented into insulin patches, jet injectors, insulin pens, insulin pumps, and insulin infusers in which insulin pens hold the highest market share in the global needle-free diabetes care market because of ease to handle and accuracy for the dosage tend to the growth for the market. The end-user type is bifurcated into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, and consumers.

Global Dominance Due to Technological Advancements Projected in North America

Global needle-free diabetes care market is segmented regionally into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). North America is dominant in the global needle-free diabetes care Market because of technological advancement in the healthcare industry and an increasing number of geriatric population. In North America, the U.S. dominates the market followed by Canada and Mexico.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2018-2025, as the government taking initiative in healthcare among the society and growing number of diabetic patients and investment in the healthcare industry are major factors for growing the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years.

Needle-free Diabetes Care Market: Competitive Analysis

Global needle-free diabetes care market comprises with the major players, Antares Pharma, Inc., European Pharma Group BV, Injex Pharma AG, Pharmajet, Inc., Bioject Medical Technologies Inc., 3M Company, Echo Therapeutics, MannKind Corporation, Akra Dermojet, Medical International Technology, Inc. (the US). Product innovation and acquisitions & mergers are the key parameters to remain competitive and to gain greater market share.

