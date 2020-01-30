Smart Hospital Market share will expand till 2023

Crystal Market Research (CMR) render to you profound details in respect to Leading Participants, Regions, Application, Components and Technology of the Smart Hospital Market which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2014 – 2023.

Overview:

The Smart Hospital Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the Market dispersed across several segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects. Moreover, key market manufacturers of Smart Hospital are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, revenue details during the forecasted year. Also, the complete potential of the market is briefed in the full report.

Top Most Leading Players:

The leading players in the market are athenahealth, GE Healthcare, SAP SE, Siemens, Oracle Corporation, Cerner, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Group, Qualcomm Life Inc, Philips and Stanley Healthcare.

Market Classification:

Smart Hospitals Market, By Components, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

Software

Hardware

Smart Hospitals Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

RFID

Zigbee

Smart Hospitals Market, By Applications, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

Remote Medicine Management

Outpatient Vigilance

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

The Smart Hospital Market was worth USD 8.78 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 60.55 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.93% during the forecast period.

The smart hospital is the next evolution of technology in the healthcare sector which deals with a lot of accessible information. The variables that drive the market development are developing awareness of artificial intelligence, machine learning, RFID, cloud computing services and others. The radio-frequency identification permits to data on real time basis that provides support in decision making and make a protected and dependable smart hospital management information system. The real time patient management system helps in streamlining and automating patient identification procedures.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

…

5.Smart Hospital Market, By Components

6.Smart Hospital Market, By Technology

7.Smart Hospital Market, By Application

7.1.Introduction

7.2.Global Smart Hospital Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2018)

7.3.Remote Medicine Management

7.4.Outpatient Vigilance

To be continued…

A ‘Smart Hospital’ depends on upgraded and mechanized procedures, based on an ICT situation of interconnected resources like the Internet of Things (IoT) focused at enhancing existing patient care methods and creating new capacities. It depends on the enormous information transformation – the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ – which includes connected devices with distributed computing, huge information investigation and man-made brainpower (AI) – to guarantee that the basic framework is smart.

