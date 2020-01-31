2018-2023 Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Applications, Sales, Size, Types and Competitors by 2023

Latest Market Report on Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

The Dual Axis Solar Tracker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Developments in the Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market:

September 2017: AllEarth Renewables announced the introduction of a new solar tracker in its lineup known as Gen 4

March 2017: Sun Action Trackers introduced re-engineered models of its PST-2AL dual axis solar tracker that will sport reduced array fields of 20 to 25 modules, compared with 42 modules in the original design

Top Dual Axis Solar Tracker Manufacturers Covered in this report:

AllEarth Renwables

Sun Action Trackers

NEXTracker

Array Technologies

SunPower

Abengoa Solar

Scorpius Trackers

Powerway

Titan Tracker

DEGERenergie GmbH & Co

