2018-2023 PET Packaging Market Latest Trends, Research Analysis and Regional Growth Forecast of Top Players by Types and Applications

Latest Market Report on Global PET Packaging Market – Segmented by Pack Type, Packaging Type, End-user Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Cosmetic), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

The PET Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Developments in the PET Packaging Market:

February 2018 – Amcor launched consumer packaging through LiquiForm technology which mitigates the supply chain cost and enhancing packaging consistency. This is expected to ascend their product market share and bring revenue to the company.

February 2018 – Pretium Packaging LLC launched 2-L PET containers with the integration of handles at The Packaging Conference which is likely to boost the companyâs financial and increase their product portfolio.

January 2018 – PET Power designed square bottles offering greater width than the existing similar products in the market which is projected to lure customers and bring profit to the company.

Amcor Limited

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Resilux NV

Gerresheimer AG

GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z o.o.

Dunmore

CCL Industries Inc.

Berry Plastics Group Inc.

Huhtamaki Group

Rexam PLC

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Pretium Packaging LLC

