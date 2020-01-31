Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024

Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is a transmission that can change seamlessly through an infinite number of effective gear ratios between maximum and minimum values. This contrasts with other mechanical transmissions that offer a fixed number of gear ratios. The flexibility of a CVT allows the input shaft to maintain a constant angular velocity.

In the last several years, Global market of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) developed stable. In 2016, Global (production) Revenue of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) is nearly 16.78 billion USD; the actual production is about 11.55 million units.

Japan is the largest consumption market, with a consumption more than half market share in 2016. Following Japan, North America is the second largest consumption market with the consumption market share of 25%.

Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) is widely used in automotive made by Japanese manufacturers. The most proportion of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) is automotive with displacement of 1.5 L – 3 L.

This report studies the global Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

