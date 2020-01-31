Automotive Filler Neck Market with top Countries data : Regional Growth Overview, Product Types, Application, Trends and Forecast From 2019-2024

Report Title: Global Automotive Filler Neck Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

A fuel tank for a vehicle has a main filler neck and an extension filler neck telescopically received within the main filler neck which can be extended when desired to render it accessible to permit filling of the fuel tank with fuel in a conventional manner.

Benteler Deutschland (Germany), Plastic Omnium (France), Toyoda Gosei (Japan), Martinrea International (Canada), Roechling (Germany), Tower International (USA), Alfmeier Praezision (Germany), Inergy Automotive Systems (France), Aashirvad Auto Tech (Guj.) (India), AAPICO Hitech (Thailand),

The main filler neck is provided with cams and the extension filler neck is provided with retainer tabs to be engaged by a filler cap having a first pair of opposed locking tabs and a pair of locking flanges axially spaced from the locking tabs and arranged whereby to sequentially engage first the extension filler neck and then the main filler neck during attachment of the filler cap.The worldwide market for Automotive Filler Neck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2017.This report focuses on the Automotive Filler Neck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Steel Type

Stainless Steel Type

Aluminum Type

Passenger Cars