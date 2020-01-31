Bovine High-Mountain Disease Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

Bovine high-mountain disease (BHMD) is also known as brisket disease which causes significant death loss, especially in calves. The bovine high-mountain disease is right heart failure which is generally caused due to hypoxic pulmonary hypertension at high altitudes. The bovine high-mountain disease is found in cattle at elevations over 7,000 feet and affects cattle of all ages and breeds. Higher elevations directly increase the incidence rate of bovine respiratory disease. The bovine high-mountain disease is generally associated with factors like altitude, physiologic, genetic, and environmental. It is also said that bovine high-mountain disease could be associated with mortality and morbidity associated with bovine respiratory disease (BRD). Some of the symptoms associated with the bovine high-mountain disease are the weakness, collapse, diarrhea, bulging eyes, swelling due to edema of the limbs, and others.

Bovine High-Mountain Disease Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising incidence of congestive heart failure in cattle is considered a major driving factor in driving the growth of the global bovine high-mountain disease market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of respiratory disease, lung abscesses, migrating parasitic larvae and lungworms, and genetic susceptibility further contributes to boosting the growth of the global bovine high-mountain disease market. A susceptible animal is generally more prone to develop the bovine high-mountain disease if any of the above parameters are present. There are also other diseases (like congenital heart disease, parasites, etc.) that are very similar to the bovine high-mountain disease which often causes difficulties in differentiating them. Thus, the lack of information about the bovine high-mountain disease is expected to hamper the growth of the global bovine high-mountain disease market. Generally, a pulmonary artery pressure (PAP) test is conducted in order to determine bovine high-mountain disease. The high cost related to the treatment of bovine high-mountain disease is also expected to deter the growth of the global bovine high-mountain disease market.

Bovine High-Mountain Disease Market: Segmentation

The global bovine high-mountain disease market is segmented by drug class, distribution channel and region:

Based on drug class, the global bovine high-mountain disease market is segmented into:

Diuretics

Antibiotics

Appetite Stimulators

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global bovine high-mountain disease market is segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Pharmaceutical Store

Others

Bovine High-Mountain Disease Market: Overview

The bovine high-mountain disease is a high altitude disease and is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. The bovine high-mountain disease is generally an expensive disease of cattle raised at higher altitudes. Pulmonary arterial pressure testing is usually considered as an effective diagnostic method to classify clinically affected and high-risk animals. Animals affected with the bovine high-mountain disease are moved to a lower altitude where treatment with diuretics, antibiotics, appetite stimulators, and thoracocentesis are provided. Thoracocentesis is considered as the single treatment that mostly improves an affected animal’s chance of survival.

Bovine High-Mountain Disease Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global bovine high-mountain disease market is segmented into eight key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America bovine high-mountain disease market is anticipated to register a maximum market share in the global bovine high-mountain disease market. The bovine high-mountain disease is very common in cattle raised on ranches at high altitudes (more than 5,000 feet) in Colorado and its surrounding states. Western Europe is anticipated to register the second most market share in the global bovine high-mountain disease market due to the presence of established manufacturers in the region. The Latin America bovine high-mountain disease market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate over the forecast period. However, due to low incidence, the Middle East and Africa bovine high-mountain disease market is expected to register a sluggish growth rate over the forecast period.

Bovine High-Mountain Disease Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global bovine high-mountain disease market are Zoetis, Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco), Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc, and others.