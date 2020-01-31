Collagen Market 2018 Rising Status of Regions Like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America, Forecast to 2023

Collagen Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. Collagen Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

Collagen market is expected to register a CAGR of about 6.9% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Collagen market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

US, Canada, Mexico, Spain,UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, China, India, japam, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Rest Of the World.

Rousselot B.V., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Gelita AG, Holista Colltech Limited, Italgelatine, Junca Gelatines S.L, Lapi Gelatine, Nitta Gelatin Inc., PB Gelatins GmbH, REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH..

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the Collagen market report. Moreover, in order to determine Collagen market attractiveness, the report analyses the Collagen industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the Collagen Market:

August 2017: The government of India ban on the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter from animal markets made Nitta to explore alternative channel for cattle bones by the way of imports.

August 2017: PB Gelatins/PB Leiner presented its new collagen peptides innovations: The SOLUGELÂ® BD SERIES.

August 2017: Weishardt Gélatines invested nearly 4 millionadditional euro for reinvestment in the cogeneration plant

Drivers

– Growing Popularity of Collagen-based Functional Products

– Increasing Uses of Collagen as an Additive



Restraints

– Risk of Disease Transmission from Animal based Collagen Products

– Efficacy of Isolated Collagen Protein and Increasing Veganism

