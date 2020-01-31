Epoxy Resins Market 2018 Rising Status of Regions Like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America, Forecast to 2023

Epoxy Resins Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. Epoxy Resins Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

Epoxy Resins market is expected to register a CAGR of about 6.81% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Epoxy Resins market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United States, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle-East and Africa.

Competitor Analysis of Epoxy Resins Market:

Epoxy Resins market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

3M Company, Aditya Birla Chemicals, BASF SE, Chang Chun Plastics Co, Ltd., Covestro, Daicel Corporation, DowDuPont, Huntsman Corporation, Jiangsu Sanmu Group, Kukdo Chemicals Co. Ltd, Leuna-Harze GmbH, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. â Hexion, Nama Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Oilin Corporation, Sika AG, Sinopec Baling Co., Solvay Group, Spolchemie As.

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the Epoxy Resins market report. Moreover, in order to determine Epoxy Resins market attractiveness, the report analyses the Epoxy Resins industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the Epoxy Resins Market:

Sep 2017: BASF built a new specialty amines plant in Nanjing Chemical Industry Park in China.

Feb 2017: BASF entered a partnership with Grolman, to strengthen the marketing of amine-based curing agents for the epoxy resin production

Epoxy Resins Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rising Demand from the Paints & Coatings Industry

– Growing Demand From the Electrical & Electronics Industry



Restraints

– Environmental Concerns

– Other Restraints

