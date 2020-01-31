Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market 2024 With Industry Players like Acelity L.p. Inc., smith and nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Convatec inc., Cardinal Health, among others.

Some of the prominent trends are profitability as a result of aim, the introduction of the maintenance-as-a-service model in industries, increasing demand in Industry and growth opportunities and investment opportunities.

Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market report by Data Bridge Market Research also comprises key maestro moves of the top market players likes acquisitions and mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, research and development, and regional expansion.

The Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market is increasing rapidly and pulling the Wound Care Devices

industry along with it. This report gives an insight into the same. It will aid in distinguishing the dynamic condition, significant players, and driving brands of the market in the United States, Europe, japan, china, India and southeast Asia.

Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market is expected to reach 1,158.8 million by 2024 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWT), is the technique that’s deals with the treatment chronic, acute, traumatic, sub-acute and dehisced wounds, partial-thickness burns, ulcers, flaps, and grafts.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Some of the major players operating in this market are Acelity L.p. Inc., smith and nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Convatec inc., Cardinal Health, among others.

Segmentation: Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market

By Product Type (Stand-Alone Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices, Portable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices, Disposable Negative Pressure Woundtherapy Devices), By Wound Type (Surgical Wound, Diabetic Ulcers, Burns, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Wound Care Center, Ambulatory Centers, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Community Healthcare), By Devices Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail), Geography(Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Spain, Belgium and Rest of Europe)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Acelity L.P. Inc. was founded in 1976 and it is headquartered at Texas, U.S. a global medical technology which looks into the commercialization and development of both regenerative medicine solutions and advanced wound care. It is formed by joining three organizations named, KCI, LifeCell and Systagenix. The company operates in two business segment which includes Advanced Wound Therapeutics and Regenerative Medicine. Advanced wound therapeutics focusses on evolution and commercialization of advanced wound dressings and advanced devices whereas, regenerative medicine looks into the development of reconstructive and regenerative acellular tissue matrices in respect of reinforcement of defect of soft tissue. Number of employees in 2016 was 5,800.

The company has its geographic presence in United States and other foreign countries.

Smith & Nephew

Smith and Nephew was founded in 1856 and headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of various products which include sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, trauma & extremities, knee implants, hip implants, advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives and advanced wound devices. The company offers advanced medical products and services for various healthcare professionals. Smith and Nephew operate through four business segments: orthopedics reconstruction, advanced wound management, sports medicine, and trauma & extremities. Smith and Nephew deal in advanced wound care dressings management products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic, pressure ulcers, burns and post-operative wounds. The revenue of the company in 2016 was USD 4,699.0 Million.

The company has its geographic presence in U.S, Other Established Markets, Emerging Makrets.

Molyncke Healthcare

Molnlycke was founded in 1849, and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Mölnlycke Health Care is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Company design and supply products and solutions for use in wound treatment, pressure ulcer, infection prevention and surgery. The company operates through ten business segments, namely, infection prevention, pressure ulcers, O.R. efficiency, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, solution for burns, post-operative blistering, radiotherapy, negative pressure woundtherapy devices , and patient warming. Molnlycke deals in advanced wound care dressings product for treatment of chronic wound such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers, and burns.

The company has its geographic presence in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world.

