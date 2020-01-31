Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2017-2027

A new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” studies the performance of the global family/indoor entertainment centres market over a 10 year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report presents the value forecast of the global family/indoor entertainment centres market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. The estimates point to a revenue growth from about US$ 17,575 Mn in 2017 to US$ 61,248 Mn by the end of 2027, resulting in a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period.

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The report segments the global family/indoor entertainment centres market on the basis of FEC type (arcade studios, VR gaming zones, sports arcades, others); on the basis of visitor demographics (families with children (0-9), families with children (9-12), teenagers (12-18), young adults (18-24), adults (24+)); on the basis facility size (<5000 sq. ft., 5001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., >40,000 sq. ft.); on the basis of attendance per day (<25,000, 25,001 to 50,000, 50,001 to 100,000, 100,001 to 250,000, >250,000); and on the basis of revenue source (entry fees and ticket sales, food and beverages, merchandising, advertising, others).

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, revenue from the arcade studios FEC type segment will increase from US$ 6,081.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 21,131.4 Mn by 2027 end, representing a CAGR of 3% from 2017 to 2027.

Future Market Insights forecasts revenue from the teenagers (12-18) visitor demographics segment to increase from US$ 6,083.8 Mn in 2017 to US$ 21,951.7 Mn by 2027 end, representing a CAGR of 7% from 2017 to 2027.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4606

The >40,000 Sq. ft. segment by facility size is expected to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 11,792.9 Mn between 2017 and 2027.

Future Market Insights projects revenue from the <25,000 attendance per day segment to increase from US$ 2,142.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 7,082.2 Mn by 2027 end, representing a CAGR of 7% from 2017 to 2027.

The merchandising segment by revenue source is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% during the period of study.

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market: Regional Forecast

Future Market Insights tracks the performance of the global family/indoor entertainment centres market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. In terms of value, North America is projected to be the most attractive in the global family/indoor entertainment centers market during the opportunity assessment period. The APEJ market is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the APEJ market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% during the Opportunity Assessment period. In 2017, the family/indoor entertainment centres market in North America is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,565.9 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the Opportunity Assessment period.

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market: Vendor Insights

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global family/indoor entertainment centres market such as Dave & Buster’s Inc., CEC Entertainment, Inc., Main Event Entertainment, Legoland Discovery Center, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, Gatti’s Pizza Corporation, Bowlmor AMF Corporation, Nickelodeon Universe, Lucky Strike, Smaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Amoeba Services, Funcity, Time Zone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Tenpin, Kidzania, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Toy Town and The Walt Disney Company.

Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4606