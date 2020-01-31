Fire Truck Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Fire Truck Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 164 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Fire truck (also known in some territories as fire engine, or fire appliance) is the general term of the various types of fire fighting vehicles which equipped with a variety of fire equipment, firefighting apparatus, is a vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations, also is the most basic mobile firefighting equipment. In addition, many fire departments often employ their vehicles for various other uses including emergency medical services and rescue purposes.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Fire Truck industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 70 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Fire Truck industry.

Second, the production of Fire Truck decreased from 13108 units in 2012 to 15705 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 4.63%.

Third, Europe occupied 30.42% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by China and North America, which respectively account for around 22.62% and 20.54% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30.24% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fire Truck market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire Truck business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fire Truck market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries

Request Sample Report Copy

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/522045

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fire fighting vehicle

Elevating fire truck

Special fire truck

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Municipal fire

Industrial fire

ARFF

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Fire-Truck-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

MORITA

Magirus

REV Group

Ziegler

Gimaex

Bronto Skylift

Zhongzhuo

CFE

Tianhe

YQ AULD LANG REAL

Jieda Fire-protection

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Fire Truck (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fire Truck market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fire Truck manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fire Truck with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fire Truck submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/522045

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook