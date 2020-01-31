Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 137 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) is a floating tank system used by the oil and gas industry particularly in offshore operations. Floating production vessels are built with processing facilities, allowing it to handle the oil or gas it receives from nearby platforms or templates. Processed oil or gas is stored in the FPSO until a sufficient amount has been collected to fill a tanker. At which point, the unit offloads the stored material using a loading hose into a tanker going ashore.

FPSO vessels are popular as they can be easily moved and installed to nearby platforms and also allow for easy transportation of oil to tankers or pipelines. Once an existing field has been depleted FPSO can then be moved to other locations. This makes them suitable for smaller fields which can be depleted quickly and avoids the need for installing permanent expensive pipelines.

The vessels often take the form of traditional tankers. In addition to dedicated vessels that are designed for FPSO, oil and gas tankers can be converted to an FPSO vessel which also makes them an economical and flexible option

Several factors drive the FPSO industry developing, such as rising demand of oil, mostly from developing economies, depleting easily accessible oil reserves, and so on.

Entering 2010, with the global economic recovery from financial crisis, the demand for oil has a large growth and since then, FPSO market is regaining the pre-recession growth rate. In global FPSO industry, Korea, Singapore and China are still the largest three manufacturing countries and contributed to more than 80% of the total FPSO products.

In the next few years, with the stable improvement of global economic, FPSO industry will develop stably, as well as other offshore engineering equipment.

According to this study, over the next five years the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market will register a – -% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ – – million by 2024, from US$ – – million in 2019.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Spread Mooring

Single Point Mooring (SPM)

Dynamic Positioning (DP)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Ultra-deep Water

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Jiangsu Qili

HFM

Nantong Metal forming

Zhejiang Weili

Rongcheng Metal Forming

Schuler

Jier Machine-tool

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Highlights of the Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

