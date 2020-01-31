Formalin Vials Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2018-2028

The Formalin is also known as methylene oxide, methylaldehyde, oxomethane and oxymethyline. Formaldehyde (Methanal) is generally used as an aqueous base, containing 36-38% formaldehyde. Demand for formalin vials is primarily driven by its extensive use in the production of various methanol-based resins. These resins (urea-formaldehyde, urea-melamine-formaldehyde, and melamine-formaldehyde) find application in various industrial manufacturing purposes. Due to cost advantages and superior functionality formaldehyde based resins are used in wood adhesives.

Therefore, the wood industry remains a major consumer of formaldehyde products. In addition, the growth of the housing sector and increasing demand for wood-based housing materials will continue to drive the global demand for formalin vials. Also, widespread application of formaldehyde in varied industries continues to support the growth of the formalin vials market. On the other hand, stringent regulation on formaldehyde use in manufacturing particleboards and other consumer products is anticipated to impact formalin vials sales. Factors as such are expected to influence the global formalin vials market during the study period.

Formalin Vials Market: Drivers and Restraints

Thus, the growing acceptance of formalin vials or tubes over other alternatives of formalin is anticipated to propel the revenue generation in formalin vials market over the forecast period. The standardized utilization of formalin vials lowers the risk of professionals getting into direct contact with hazardous formalin, thereby preventing the further risk of developing cancer. The Immunohistochemical (IHC) and molecular analyses that incurs huge cost and time investment.

The test errors would lead to an increased rate of histological misdiagnoses thus followed by wrong treatment decisions. The dramatic increase in misdiagnoses is expected to have massive consequences on patient-centered care. Thus formalin is the best-preferred fixative agent used in histopathology over other alternatives, thereby anticipated to drive formalin vials market growth. However, the high occupational hazard associated with Formalin Vial’s implications and stringent regulatory guideline for formalin use is anticipated the restraint the growth of the Formalin Vials market.

Formalin Vials Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the Formalin Vials market is segmented into:

Low Volume

Medium Volume

High Volume

Based on End User, the Formalin Vials market is segmented into:

Emergency Medical Services

Hospitals

Clinics

Forensic Laboratories

Veterinary Clinics

Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Formalin Vials Market: Overview

Over the last few years, an increase in the demand for prefilled formalin vials over the conventional formalin containers has been registered from the end users such as hospitals, academic institutes, forensic labs, emergency medical services, contract research organizations, and veterinary laboratories in Europe as compared to Asia – Pacific region. As these prefilled formalin vials and tubes are safe owing to the least direct exposure with the pathologist, thereby Formalin Vials anticipated to register a high adoption over the study period and is expected to follow the same trend. An ultra-hygienic standard is required in quite a lot of facilities including health care facilities, majorly pharmaceutical companies, and the veterinary industry, livestock farming, sanitary facilities, schools, and food manufacturing industries. In-Depth infection prevention and control needs to be done in these industries. It can be achieved by intensive and frequent cleaning of these facilities with a wide range of products including disinfectants. Formaldehyde is, therefore, a broad spectrum disinfectant as it is active against various bacteria, fungi and spores, and viruses. The growing adoption of formalin as a disinfectant is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities to the formalin vials market

Formalin Vials Market: Region-Wise Overview

The global Formalin Vials market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading regional market for Formalin Vials due to growing research on cancer and biopsy samples utilizing Formalin Vials in the region. In North America, the U.S. is the dominating Formalin Vials market owing to increasing number healthcare research and segregation of manufacturers in the country. Europe Formalin Vials market is anticipated to grow considerably higher owing to the inclination towards research associated with organ preservation. Japan and China is a growing at a fast pace due to growing application of formalin vials in sterilization. Growth in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is considerably low due to lack of research initiatives and stringent regulation within formalin vials use.

Formalin Vials Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the Formalin Vials market are AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kadmon Holdings, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc. among others.