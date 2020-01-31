Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Brain Monitoring Devices Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Growing frequency of neurological disorders and increasing awareness regarding neurodegenerative diseases are the major drivers for the growth of the brain monitoring devices market. Additionally, the growing occurrence of diseases related to brain disorders such as epilepsy, brain tumors, Alzheimer’s disease, and multiple sclerosis are the other factors driving the demand for brain monitoring devices. According to WHO, around 50 million people worldwide are suffering from epilepsy. Among them, nearly 80% of people live in low- and middle-income countries.

Therefore, the growing number of patients suffering from these conditions also drive market growth. The market is also growing due to the increasing number of post-surgical cerebrovascular accidents. However, the high cost of complex devices, shortage of trained professionals, strict regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies may hinder the growth of the global brain monitoring devices market. Moreover, technological advancements are projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Hospital Segment Holds the Largest Share During the Forecast Period

The report on brain monitoring devices covers segments on product type, modality, and end-user. Based on product type, the brain monitoring devices market is further segmented into Electroencephalograph, magnetoencephalography, doppler Devices, oximeters, pressure monitors and other product types.

By modality, the market is bifurcated into fixed devices and portable devices. Based on the end-users, the market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other end users. Hospital segment holds the largest share due to a large patient pool and execution of various programs by hospitals based on the need of patients.

North America is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Geographically, the global brain monitoring devices market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Among all, North America holds the maximum share of the global brain monitoring devices market owing to the growing frequency of various neurodegenerative disorders, availability of insurance for brain monitoring techniques, and government initiatives to support technological advancement in the field of neurosciences.

The increasing base of the aged population in the US and high patient awareness levels also drives the brain monitoring devices market in the North American region. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness beneficial growth in this market due to the increase in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases.

Brain Monitoring Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

The Global brain monitoring device market comprises with the players such as Medtronic plc., Natus Medical Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring, CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Electrical Geodesics Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Covidien PLC, Elekta AB, Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Compumedics Ltd., and other companies. Acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and the growth of advanced equipment are the key strategies used by these companies for geographical expansions and to increase their share.

