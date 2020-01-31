Global Dental Braces market – industry analysis, share, growth, trends and forecast from 2019-2024

Dental Braces Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024

Dental Braces (also known as braces, orthodontic cases, or cases) are devices used in orthodontics that align and straighten teeth and help to position them with regard to a person’s bite, while also working to improve dental health. They are often used to correct underbids, as well as malocclusions, overbites, open bites, deep bites, cross bites, crooked teeth, and various other flaws of the teeth and jaw. Braces can be either cosmetic or structural. Dental braces are often used in conjunction with other orthodontic appliances to help widen the palate or jaws and to otherwise assist in shaping the teeth and jaws. In the statistical process, we defined the Dental Braces as Braces. Dental Braces is divided into ordinary braces and invisible braces, constituted ordinary braces include arch wire and bracket, they were then sold to hospitals or the clinic. Therefore, we divided the arch wire, brackets and invisible braces three parts to analysis the Dental Braces.

Dental Braces is one of the fastest growing medical products in recent years in China, and it is in great demand in Chinese market. In the long term, Dental Braces industry in China is very promising.

This report studies the global Dental Braces market status and forecast, categorizes the global Dental Braces market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Dental Braces market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dental Braces business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dental Braces market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Henry Schein

3M Unitek

GC Orthodontics

FORESTADENT

Patterson Dental

American Orthodontics

Dentsply

Ormco

Dentaurum

Dental Morelli

ShanghaiIMD

Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental

Hangzhou Shinye

YAHONG

Zhejiang Protect Medical

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Metal

Ceramics

Polymer Materials

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Conventional Orthodontic Treatment

Beauty

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dental Braces consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dental Braces market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dental Braces manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dental Braces with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dental Braces submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

