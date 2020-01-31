Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Drug of Abuse Testing Market (Product and Service – Analyzers, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, and Laboratory Services; Sample Type – Urine, Blood, Oral Fluids, Hair, Sweat, and Other Sample Types; End User – Workplace and School, Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies, Research Laboratories, and Hospitals): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global drug of abuse testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Drug abuse is the most common problem in the world. In this people consume prescribed or illegal drugs/substances at a regular interval. This type of drug consumption harms consumers in the short and medium-term. Further, these types of drugs are used to get psychological satisfaction and get relaxed for some time.

Further, the regular consumption of these types of drugs converts the user as a drug addict, which is harmful to the consumers and society. As per the World Health Organization, every year 3.3 million death occurs owing to the illicit use of the alcohol. Moreover, around 31 million persons are suffering from drug use disorder globally.

The Increasing Availability of Modern Drug Abuse Testing Devices in Developing Countries Creating Good Opportunity for the Growth of the Market

The growing influence of social media and consequently, dissociation of the young age people from society is helping to grow the demand for the drug abuse testing market around the world. Further, the increasing availability of the OTC drugs, which contains alcohol in large amounts is boosting the demand of this market, to control the menace of the anti-social elements who are drug addicts.

However, the lack of promptness and knowledge about the modern drug abuse testing procedure among healthcare professionals, law enforcement authorities in the developing countries are restricting the growth of this market for the short term. The increasing availability of modern drug abuse testing devices in developing countries through various sales channels is expected to boost the growth of this market in the near future.

The Advanced Healthcare Facilities in Hospital Settings and Continuous Availability of Services for Acute and Complex Conditions Factors are Anticipated to Lead to the Growth of the Segment During the Forecast Period

The global drug of abuse testing market is segmented on the basis of product and service, sample type, and end user. On the basis of product and service, the sub-markets include analyzers, rapid testing devices, consumables, and laboratory services. On the basis of the sample type, the sub-markets include urine, blood, oral fluids, hair, sweat, and other sample types. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include workplace and school, criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies, research laboratories, and hospitals.

North America Holds the Largest Share for the Drug of Abuse Testing Market

North America holds the largest share for the drug of abuse testing market owing to the increasing number of clinical laboratories that offer drugs of abuse testing services in this region. Further, favorable government initiatives provide growing demand for a drug of abuse testing market in this region. Additionally, the presence of a major market player of drug of abuse testing market is contributing to the growth of this market in the North America region

Drug of Abuse Testing Market: Competitive Analysis

The global drug of abuse testing market comprises several players, some of the few profiled companies in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, LabCorp, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Express Diagnostics International, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories, among others.

