Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has recently added a report on “Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market (Product – Consumables, and Instruments; Method – Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests, Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests, and Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests; Application – Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome, and Other Applications; End User – Diagnostic Laboratories, and Hospitals): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

According to the IGR research analysts the increasing shift from invasive methods to non-invasive methods and growth of maternal age, boosting the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market. The field of prenatal genetic testing has exploded with new non-invasive technologies and test options in the past several years.

Pregnant women considered to be at high risk have been offered prenatal diagnosis to detect chromosomal disorders. Amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS) are the most common methods available for diagnostic testing; both of these are invasive procedures and pose risks to the mother and fetus.

A non-invasive prenatal test replaces amniocentesis and CVS or minimizes false-positive results. The discovery of fetal cell-free DNA (cfDNA) in maternal plasma and the development of massively parallel sequencing (MPS) and counting techniques using cfDNA led to the launch of the first non-invasive tests for fetal aneuploidy.

Trisomy Segment is Anticipated to Grow During the Forecast Period Due to Rising Incidence of Chromosomal Abnormalities

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides segmentation by product (consumables and instruments), by method (ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests and fetal cells in maternal blood tests), by application (trisomy, microdeletion syndrome and other applications) by end-user (diagnostic laboratories and hospitals) and by geography.

The trisomy segment is estimated to grow during the forecast period due to increasing maternal age and the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities. In the end-user segment, diagnostic laboratory sub-segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

North America will Lead the Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market During the Forecast Period

In terms of region, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America is leading the global non- invasive prenatal testing and is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. This is attributed to high government spending for research and development activities and the presence of established healthcare research in the region.

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players featured in the report are BGI Group, Berry Genetics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., NATERA, INC., PerkinElmer Inc., Eurofins LifeCodexx AG, and IGENOMIX.

