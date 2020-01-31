Global OLED Market: Increased Demand from Industry to Spell Growth for Market, Says IGR

Our latest research report entitled OLED Market (by technology (amoled, pmoled), panel type (hospitals, private clinics, diagnostic centers), application (portable systems, T.V, desktop & laptop, led lighting, automotive)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of OLED. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure OLED cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential OLED growth factors. According to the report the global OLED market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1550

Organic Light-emitting diode is one of the major display technologies. These are originated from the class of LED’s and works on the principle electro luminance. These OLEDs are used to create digital displays in devices such as TV screens, computer monitors, smartphones, cameras lighting, and wearable devices. OLEDs do not require a backlight and filters (like LCD displays do), they are more efficient, simpler to make, and much thinner – and in fact, can be made flexible and even rollable. There are two types of OLED technology: Passive-Matrix (PMOLED) and Active-Matrix (AMOLED). OLEDs have a great picture quality – brilliant colors, infinite contrast, fast response rate, and wide viewing angles. Samsung and LG were the first companies to introduce OLED T.V’s in the market.

OLED is widely used in TV displays, the use of OLED in T.V displays provides the best quality image and provides better durability. The use of OLED also facilitates in low power consumption and the displays can be made more transparent and flexible. In, addition to increasing the adoption of OLED in smartphones as it enhances the aesthetics of the product. These aforementioned factors are major driving the OLED market. The use of OLED displays in wearable is also fueling the growth of the OLED displays. Going further, increasing investments in OLED technology and manufacturing facilities are acting as a boon for market growth. However, the high cost of OLED products acts as a restraint for market growth.

Increase acceptance of OLED lighting fixtures can create lucrative opportunities for the OLED market. Also, the reduction in prices of OLED based products is anticipated to drive the OLED market in the coming years. Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The factor responsible for driving the growth in this region includes increasing demand for consumer good products such as T.V, smartphones and wearable products coupled with rising disposable income. Also, Asia Pacific houses 60 % of the global population, with on-going steady growth in the economy in Asia Pacific countries, the demand and affordability of the products such as T.V, smartphones, wearable’s and several other products will increase which in turn, will drive the growth in OLED market throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Technology, Panel Type and Application

The report on the global OLED market covers segments such as, technology, panel type and application. On the basis of technology, the global OLED market is categorized into amOLED and pmOLED. On the basis of panel type the global OLED market is categorized into rigid and flexible. On the basis of application the global OLED market is categorized into portable systems, T.V, desktop & laptop, led lighting and automotive.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global OLED market such as, OLED works, Samsung Electronics, Tianma Microelectronics, Acuity Brands, LG Display, Konica Minolta Pioneer OLED, Osram, AU Optronics and Universal Display Corporation.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-oled-markets

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the OLED.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.