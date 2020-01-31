Global Polybutylene Terephthalate Market 2019: Known by Premium Stake Holders, Drivers, Trends, and Key Manufacturers: BASF, Celanese, DuPont
This analysis report overviews Polybutylene Terephthalate introduction, Analysis by Type, Application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.
PBT is a saturated polyester that is mainly obtained from butanediol (BDO) and terephthalic acid or dimethyl terephthalate (DMT).
Major companies which drives the Polybutylene Terephthalate industry are BASF, Celanese, DuPont, Lanxess, SABIC, Toray, Almaak International, China National BlueStar, DSM, Evonik, Jiangsu Heshili New Material, Polyplastics.
Moreover, Polybutylene Terephthalate report provides sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Polybutylene Terephthalate manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.
Scope of the Polybutylene Terephthalate Report:
Polybutylene Terephthalate Market Segmentation by Types and Application:
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Reagent Grade
Industrial Grade
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Electrical And Electronics
Automotive
Household Appliances
Extrusion Products
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
At the end Polybutylene Terephthalate report offers forecast analysis by sales, revenue and growth rate, forecast by regions, sales and share forecast by type, sales and share forecast by application (2019-2024). Including Polybutylene Terephthalate sales channel and distributors, traders and dealers which will help to drive Polybutylene Terephthalate business to next level.
The content of the Polybutylene Terephthalate study subjects, contains a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Polybutylene Terephthalate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polybutylene Terephthalate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polybutylene Terephthalate in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Polybutylene Terephthalate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Polybutylene Terephthalate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Polybutylene Terephthalate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polybutylene Terephthalate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
