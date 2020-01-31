Global Polybutylene Terephthalate Market 2019: Known by Premium Stake Holders, Drivers, Trends, and Key Manufacturers: BASF, Celanese, DuPont

Industry Research Co. professional study report titled “Global Polybutylene Terephthalate Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with remarkable synopsis. This analysis report overviews Polybutylene Terephthalate introduction, Analysis by Type, Application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

PBT is a saturated polyester that is mainly obtained from butanediol (BDO) and terephthalic acid or dimethyl terephthalate (DMT).

Scope of the Polybutylene Terephthalate Report:

This report focuses on the Polybutylene Terephthalate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The automotive industry is the major end-user of PBTs, which is used in all auto electrical system components such as mirror housings, windshield wipers, vents, handles, fuel system components, fuse boxes, and all the ignition system components.