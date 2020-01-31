Glycated Albumin Market Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2024

Latest research study from HTF MI with title Global Glycated Albumin by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trend, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. The study is segmented by products type, application/end-users. The research study provides estimates for Global Glycated Albumin Forecast till 2023.

Glycation is the result of a sugar molecule, such as fructose or glucose, bonding to a protein or lipid molecule without the controlling action of an enzyme. It is a haphazard process that impairs the functioning of biomolecules. The high levels of glucose present in diabetes meatus results in increased glycation of all proteins, including, albumin. Measurement of the amount of the glycation reaction resulting from the combination of glucose with free amino groups in proteins present in the blood is used to monitor the level of glucose that has generally been present in body fluids over a preceding period.

Thus serum glycated albumin assay can be used to determine the current level of glycation of albumin, the most abundant plasma protein. Hence, the gycated albumin assay may be used as a marker of glycemic control in diabetes and reflects glycemic control over the precious 2 to 4 weeks.

Glycated albumin industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, North America, Japan and China. Among them, Japan output value accounted for more than 81.90% of the total output value of global glycated albumin. Asahi Kasei Pharma is the world leading manufacturer in global glycated albumin market with the market share of 79.81% in 2015, in terms of revenue.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of glycated albumin will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The global Glycated Albumin market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Glycated Albumin market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Glycated Albumin in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Glycated Albumin in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Glycated Albumin market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Glycated Albumin market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Key Companies/players: Asahi Kasei Pharma, DIAZYME, Abnova, LifeSpan, Exocell, BSBE, Medicalsystem, Maccura, Leadman, Simes Sikma & NINGBO PUREBIO.

Application: Hospitals and Clinics & Laboratories, Product Type: , Glycated Albumin (Human) & Glycated Albumin (Animal).

The research covers the current & Future market size of the Global Glycated Albumin market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography [North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. On the basis of attributes such as company overview, recent developments, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth, sustainability, financial overview and recent developments.

