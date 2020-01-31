High Content Screening (HCS) Market Analysis and Forecast from 2019 to 2025 in Terms of Value and Volume

High-content screening (HCS) technology involves imaging-based multi-parametric analysis at the single-cell level. This technology was initially developed to complement biological high throughput screening in drug discovery. HCS analyses phenotypic changes in cellular samples.

Owing to enhanced toxicity studies, demand for novel technologies in cell analysis is increasing rapidly across the globe. Instruments with enhanced cell imaging and analysis are preferred for early as well as later stages of the drug discovery process. This is expected to fuel the demand for High Content Screening (HCS) instruments in the near future. Also, increasing government support for life sciences research and increasing progress towards establishment of innovation and research-based biotechnology industries, primarily in countries such as China and India, is expected to contribute towards increased growth rate during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global High Content Screening (HCS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global High Content Screening (HCS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High Content Screening (HCS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cell Imaging & Analysis System

Flow Cytometry

Consumable

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Primary & Secondary Screening

Toxicity Studies

Target Identification & Validation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

