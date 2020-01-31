Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market 2023: Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India)

Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market (Request sample here) report study is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Industrial Control and Factory Automation. This report offers a comprehensive investigation of the Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market size forecasts covering the next five years (2018-2023). This report will also analyse factors that influence demand for the industry, key market manufactures, types and applications faced by industry participants.

“Industrial Control and Factory Automation market size will grow from USD 154.3 Billion in 2017 to USD 239.7 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 7.62%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.The growth of this market is propelled by the extensive use of enabling technologies in manufacturing, continuous innovation in industrial robotics boosting its adoption in manufacturing, need for mass production and connected supply chain to cater the growing population, and government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation in various industries. The industrial control and factory automation market for Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is expected to hold the largest share by 2023. MES combines all the tasks of modern production management in a comprehensive software system for the factory. MES is used in manufacturing industries where a computer system is used for tracking and tracing the process operation from raw material till formation of finished goods. For instance, the automotive industry requires MES for constant upgrades due to rapid changes in manufacturing and manufacturing technologies.”

Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB, EmersonÂ , RockwellÂ , SiemensÂ , General ElectricÂ , SchneiderÂ , YokogawaÂ , OmronÂ , MitsubishiÂ , HoneywellÂ , Win-911 Software, Pinpoint Information Systems Inc., Tegan Innovations Ltd, Progea Srl, By Solution, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Product Life Cycle Management (PLM), By Component:– Industrial Robots, Machine Vision, Control Valves, Control Devices, Field Instruments, By Industry:– Process Industry, Discrete Industry,

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Industrial Control and Factory Automation in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

