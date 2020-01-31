N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report -2023

North America N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market report 2023 gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement and governing factors in the market.

N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders: Zhejiang Sunfit, Jinma Chemical, Jiangxi Jixiang, Jiujiang Woxin, Hubei Hubei Hengshuo, AVF Chemical. And More……

Get Access to Report Sample @ http://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/10647730

Overview of the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market:-

N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) is white crystal or powder substance, and is one of the most effective urease inhibitors available today. NBPT can effectively slow down the process decomposition of urea into ammonia, extend the diffusion time of urea. It is a good way to save urea, increase crop yield, reduce environmental pollution.Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversZhejiang SunfitJinma ChemicalJiangxi JixiangJiujiang WoxinHubei Hubei HengshuoAVF ChemicalMarket Segment by Countries, coveringUnited StatesCanadaMexicoMarket Segment by Type, coversPurity: ?97%Purity: ?98%Market Segment by Applications, can be divided intoFertilizerFeed AdditivesThere are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market.Chapter 1, to describe N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT), with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT), for each country, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;Chapter 10, N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.Chapter 14 and 15, to describe N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Major classifications are as follows:

Purity: ?97%

Purity: ?98% Major applications are as follows:

Fertilizer