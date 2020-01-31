Piezoelectric Ceramics market is projected to reach 9780 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9%

A new research study from HTF MI with title Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 provides an in-depth assessment of the Piezoelectric Ceramics including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, key players company profiles and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Piezoelectric Ceramics investments till 2025.

If you are involved in the Piezoelectric Ceramics industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Information & Telecommunication, Medical Devices & Others, , Lead zinc titanates(PZT), Lead titanate (PT), Lead magnesium niobate (PMN), Others, Rings and discs, Cylinders, Rectangular plates, Monolithic multilayer actuators, Semispherical bodies, Standard tolerances, Hard Materials, Soft Materials & Custom Materials. and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

The Science

Piezoelectric ceramic materials are ionically bonded and consist of atoms with positive and negative charges, called ions. These ions occupy positions in specific repeating units (called unit cells). If a unit cell is non-centro symmetric, i.e. lacking a centre of symmetry, then the application of a stress produces a net movement of the positive and negative ions with respect to each other and results in an electric dipole or polarisation.

The degree of polarisation is dependent upon the stress and whether tensile or compressive stresses are applied affects the charge produced. The dipoles, which are present due to the non-centro symmetric structure, form domains that are regions where neighbouring dipoles have the same alignment.

Initially the domains are randomly oriented (see figure on the left) and there is no overall polarisation of the ceramic and therefore it exhibits I no piezoelectric effect. By applying heat and a strong DC field the domains are subjected to ‘poling’, causing the domains that are nearly aligned to the field to grow at the expense of those at differing alignments. After cooling to room temperature and removing the DC field, the domains are ‘locked’ resulting in an overall alignment and the material is now piezoelectric.

The market for Lead Magnesium Niobate (PMN) held the largest share of the piezoelectric materials market owing to their high piezoelectric sensitivity and ability to acquire desired shapes and sizes. Currently, the most widely used piezoelectric ceramic material is PMN. It is used in a variety of applications, including medical, industrial, and automotive.

In the global piezoelectric devices market, APAC held the highest share in 2015. Globally, the largest amount of research on piezoelectric materials and devices is undertaken in Japan. Several experiments on microscale applications of piezoelectric technology have been carried out in Japan, including the usage of this technology in floors of train stations to generate electricity. Owing to this, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as MURATA and TDK have relative higher level of product?s quality. As to British, MORGAN has become as a global leader. In Germany, CeramTec leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

The Piezoelectric Ceramics market was valued at 7780 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 9780 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Piezoelectric Ceramics.

This report presents the worldwide Piezoelectric Ceramics market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Lead zinc titanates(PZT), Lead titanate (PT), Lead magnesium niobate (PMN), Others, Rings and discs, Cylinders, Rectangular plates, Monolithic multilayer actuators, Semispherical bodies, Standard tolerances, Hard Materials, Soft Materials & Custom Materials.

Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Information & Telecommunication, Medical Devices & Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea & Other Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Global Piezoelectric Ceramics in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Major companies covered in the report: MURATA, TDK, MORGAN, TAIYO YUDEN, KYOCERA, CeramTec, PI Ceramic, Exelis, Sparkler Ceramics, KEPO Electronics, APC International, TRS, Noliac, SensorTech, Meggitt Sensing, Johnson Matthey, Kinetic Ceramics, Konghong Corporation, Jiakang Electronics, Datong Electronic, Audiowell, Honghua Electronic, Risun Electronic, Yuhai Electronic Ceramic & PANT

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

– Detailed Overview of Global Piezoelectric Ceramics market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Piezoelectric Ceramics market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

–

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Piezoelectric Ceramics market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Piezoelectric Ceramics market, Applications [Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Information & Telecommunication, Medical Devices & Others], Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5 , to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea & Other Regions ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

