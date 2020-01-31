Printing Ink Market Detail Analysis of Top-Line Companies (DIC, Flint Group, Toyo Ink), Regional Consumption Forecast 2024

Industry Research Co. proficient analysis report titled “Global Printing Ink Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries Printing Ink introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.

Printing Ink market report carries topmost company profiles with business overview, types and application, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the Printing Ink industry are DIC, Flint Group, Toyo Ink, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk, Huber Group, T&K Toka, Tokyo Printing Ink, Sicpa, Fujifilm, Actega (Altana), Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals, Yips Chemical, Epple Druckfarben, Wikoff Color, Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son, Grupo Sanchez, Xinxiang Wende Xiangchuan, Zeller+Gmelin, Letong Chemical, Daihan Ink, DYO Printing Inks, Chimigraf, Ruco Druckfarben, Sky Dragon Group, Kingswood Inks,.

This report focuses on the Printing Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink consumption.

In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely offset and gravure based, but these are changing with the gains being made in flexo and screen. Survey results showed that 44% of the ink market is offset inks, 32% is gravure inks, 9% flexo and 15% divided among other technologies. What is more, the sheetfed offset and UV printing are fairly strong, with gravure being the leading process for packaging printing.