Printing Ink Market Detail Analysis of Top-Line Companies (DIC, Flint Group, Toyo Ink), Regional Consumption Forecast 2024

Printing Ink

Industry Research Co. proficient analysis report titled “Global Printing Ink Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries Printing Ink introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.

Printing Ink market report carries topmost company profiles with business overview, types and application, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the Printing Ink industry are DIC, Flint Group, Toyo Ink, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk, Huber Group, T&K Toka, Tokyo Printing Ink, Sicpa, Fujifilm, Actega (Altana), Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals, Yips Chemical, Epple Druckfarben, Wikoff Color, Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son, Grupo Sanchez, Xinxiang Wende Xiangchuan, Zeller+Gmelin, Letong Chemical, Daihan Ink, DYO Printing Inks, Chimigraf, Ruco Druckfarben, Sky Dragon Group, Kingswood Inks,.

Furthermore, Printing Ink report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Printing Ink manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

Printing Ink Market Segmentation by Types and Application:

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Offset Inks
Gravure Inks
Flexo Inks
Screen Inks
Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food and Medicine Packaging Printing
Cigarette Packaging Printing
Paper-Based Printing
Other Printing

Scope of the Printing Ink Report:

  • This report focuses on the Printing Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink consumption.
  • In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely offset and gravure based, but these are changing with the gains being made in flexo and screen. Survey results showed that 44% of the ink market is offset inks, 32% is gravure inks, 9% flexo and 15% divided among other technologies. What is more, the sheetfed offset and UV printing are fairly strong, with gravure being the leading process for packaging printing.
  • The worldwide market for Printing Ink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    At last, Printing Ink report deals with forecast analysis by sales, revenue and growth rate, forecast by regions, sales and share forecast by type, sales and share forecast by application (2019-2024).

