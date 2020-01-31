Pulse Oximetry Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Pulse Oximetry Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024

Pulse oximetry is a non-invasive method for monitoring a person’s O2 saturation.In its most common (transmissive) application mode, a sensor device is placed on a thin part of the patient’s body, usually a fingertip or earlobe, or in the case of an infant, across a foot. The device passes two wavelengths of light through the body part to a photodetector. It measures the changing absorbance at each of the wavelengths, allowing it to determine the absorbances due to the pulsing arterial blood alone, excluding venous blood, skin, bone, muscle, fat, and (in most cases) nail polish.

Reflectance pulse oximetry may be used as an alternative to transmissive pulse oximetery described above. This method does not require a thin section of the person’s body and is therefore well suited to more universal application such as the feet, forehead and chest, but it also has some limitations. Vasodilation and pooling of venous blood in the head due to compromised venous return to the heart, as occurs with congenital cyanotic heart disease patients, or in patients in the Trendelenburg position, can cause a combination of arterial and venous pulsations in the forehead region and lead to spurious SpO2 (Saturation of peripheral oxygen) results.

Currently, Pulse Oximetry industry is experiencing a complicated environment. As Chinese overall economic upward trend in the past few years, and complicated international economic situation, there will be many uncertainties for Pulse Oximetry industry in the next few years. Attracted by the promising market, more and more companies have entered into Pulse Oximetry industry. The market competition is intensifying at this moment.

Pulse Oximetry demand has a promising space. Leading companies, such as Contec, Yuwell, GE Healthcare and ChoiceMMed, have gained reputation from customers and accounted for a certain market share. It is necessary for manufacturers to improve their Pulse Oximetry capacity and quality synchronously. Therefore, the obstacles will be very high for large number of middle and small scale manufacturers, as well as most new suppliers.

This report studies the global Pulse Oximetry market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pulse Oximetry market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Pulse Oximetry market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pulse Oximetry business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pulse Oximetry market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GE Healthcare

Philips

Smiths Medical

Nonin Medical

Covidien

Masimo

Delta Electronics

Acare Technology

Konica Minolta

Spencer

Solaris

Contec

Yuwell

ChoiceMMed

Heal Force

Biolight

Edan

Mindray

Jiangsu Avic

Creative Medical

Uray Medical

Wuhan Strong

Utech

Jerry Medical Instrument

General Meditech

Medzone

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type:

Fingertip Pulse Oximetry

Handheld Pulse Oximetry

Wrist-Worn Pulse Oximetry

Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Home Care

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pulse Oximetry consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pulse Oximetry market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pulse Oximetry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pulse Oximetry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pulse Oximetry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

