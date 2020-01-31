Robotic Prosthetics Market in the US – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Robotic prosthetics are used to restore the normal functions of missing body parts. They restore lost sensorimotor functions and improve the appearance of amputated limbs. Microprocessors and nerve impulses control robotic prosthetics.

The analysts forecast the robotic prosthetics market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the robotic prosthetics market in the US. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of lower and upper limb robotic prosthetics.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3226484-robotic-prosthetics-market-in-the-us-2018-2022

The report, Robotic Prosthetics Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Blatchford

• Fillauer

• Össur

• Ottobock

• Steeper Group

• The Ohio Willow Wood

Market driver

• Increasing demand for customized prosthetics

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High cost of prosthetic

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing number of technological advances and R&D activities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3226484-robotic-prosthetics-market-in-the-us-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Overview

• Comparison by product

• Lower limb robotic prosthetics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Upper limb robotic prosthetics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/451155101/robotic-prosthetics-market-in-the-us-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2018-2022

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Overview

• Orthotic and prosthetic clinics

• Hospitals

• Specialty orthopedic centers

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing number of technological advances and R&D activities

• Emergence of mind-controlled humonics

• Growing demand for myoelectric prosthetics

• Increase in number of M&A

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Blatchford

• Fillauer

• Össur

• Ottobock

• Steeper Group

• The Ohio Willow Wood

Continued…..