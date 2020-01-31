Solar Carport 2018 Market Report by Manufacture Analysis – Solaire, SunEdison, Envision Solar, Schletter

Solar Carport Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024

Solar Carport in letters a sort of carport with solar panel mounted on the top. Solar carport is another form of solar system. Unlike the other PV systems, the solar carport systems also provide the users shades for parking their cars by raising the installing height of the solar panels. Furthermore, solar carports can be reliable power resources for the surrounding lights and buildings.

However, the accumulative installation of Solar Carport is still low in some regions, such as Japan and Europe. For another hand, with the increasing application of electric car, it is expected the installation of Solar Carport will have huge increase in many parts of the global.

For the manufacturers, USA suppliers of Solar Carport still have absolutely market share. Solaire, SunEdison and Envision Solar are still the leaders in Solar Carport industry. USA manufacturers take up about 60% of the global installation. Europe manufacturers, such as Schletter and Phoenix Solar have increased installation capacity. For Chinese suppliers of Solar Carport, RandD and manufacturing of the production is just in recent years, therefore, the capacity is low. However, as the government is focusing on the energy saving, the consumption of Solar Carport will increase in the next few years. For example, SAIC MOTOR developed about 50MW Solar Carport in Nanjing and Shanghai 2013, and the company also developed a 10.213MW Solar Carport in 2014, which showed a promising prospect

This report studies the global Solar Carport market status and forecast, categorizes the global Solar Carport market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Solar Carport market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solar Carport business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solar Carport market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

1-row vehicle arrangement carport

2-row single slope vehicle arrangement

2-row dual slope vehicle arrangement

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commecial

Non-profit

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solar Carport consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Solar Carport market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solar Carport manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solar Carport with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Solar Carport submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

