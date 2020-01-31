Vaginal Inserts Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2018-2028

Vaginal Inserts are solid dosage drug form that is inserted into the vagina with the help of a special applicator. Vaginal inserts have advantages over other dosage forms as it will increase the local concentration of the drug and also beneficial in refractory cases. Drugs taken in the form of vaginal inserts melts inside the body and absorb directly into the bloodstream.

Vaginal inserts can be used for several indications. Such as birth control, fungal infections, vaginal dryness, hormone supplementation and vitamin supplementation.

Vaginal Inserts: Drivers and Restraints

Vaginal inserts have several advantages over the other form of the dosage form.

Vaginal inserts can be used for targeted drug delivery system

It provides localized action and lowers the systemic distribution

Drugs taken through vaginal inserts avoid the first-pass effect and hence the patient does not suffer nausea and vomiting due to gastric irritation.

The drug reaches the site of action with a lower dose and reducing systemic toxicity

Vaginal inserts are mostly used in the treatment of fungal infections. There are various topical antifungal agents which can be administered in the body in the form of vaginal inserts. For example Imidazoles and Triazoles, Clotrimazole, Econazole, Miconazole, Terconazole and Butoconazole, and Tioconazole. Moreover, vaginal inserts are also useful in chemotherapy of microbial diseases. For example, Metronidazole in the form of vaginal inserts is useful for the treatments of all symptomatic forms of amebiasis, including amebic colitis and amebic liver abscess.

Vaginal inserts are also be used as a tool for birth control. Contraceptive vaginal inserts contain spermicide, which either prevents the entry of sperm to the cervix region by creating a foam substance or it kills or immobilizes the sperm so the sperms are unable to travel to the womb. With growing awareness about the birth control, the use of contraceptive vaginal contraceptives is gaining popularity over conventional contraceptive pills due to its fewer side effects and also a major reason for the growth of vaginal inserts market.

In the U.S. the vaginal candidiasis is the second most common type vaginal infection next to bacterial vaginal infections. Clotrimazole vaginal inserts, Monistat 3 vaginal inserts, and Terconazole vaginal inserts are the first line of treatment for vaginal candidiasis. The incidence of vaginal candidiasis is rising globally. The rising incidence of vaginal candidiasis which required to use vaginal inserts for the treatment is a vital factor which positively influencing the growth of the market.

Moreover the rising use of vaginal inserts for estrogen supplement, menstrual pain relief and for the treatment of vaginal dryness also fueling the vaginal inserts market.

Although few factors such as mucosal irritation, patient compliance and erratic and undesired absorption can restrain the concerned market.

Vaginal Inserts Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive and better understanding of the future market equity, the market report is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the product type Vaginal Inserts is segmented into:

Vaginal Tablets

Vaginal Capsules

Vaginal Suppositories

On the basis of Applications, Vaginal Inserts Market can be segmented as:

Vaginal inserts for birth control

Vaginal inserts for feminine hygiene

Vaginal inserts for fungal infections

others

On the basis of distribution channel, Vaginal Inserts Market can be segmented as:

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Fertilization Centers

On the basis of geography, Vaginal Inserts Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Vaginal Inserts Market: Overview

Global Vaginal Inserts market has witnessed growth due to the increasing use of vaginal inserts in birth control, fungal infections, vaginal dryness, hormone supplementation and vitamin supplementation. The various advantages of vaginal inserts over other dosage form is also a driving factor for the growth of the market.

Vaginal Inserts Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geography wise, Vaginal Inserts market is divided into eight regions such as North-America, Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America’s Vaginal Inserts market is expanding because of high adoption rate and it will remain dominant over the period of forecast due to the rising incidence of vaginal candidiasis and raising awareness for feminine hygiene.

Vaginal Inserts Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Vaginal Inserts market identified across the value chain include: Meyer Organics Pvt Ltd, Rapross Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Endocare India, Skymax Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Indica Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Sanzyme Ltd, Hetero Drugs Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.