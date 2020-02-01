1-Decene Market 2025 Top Key Players Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. and PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Decene is an unsaturated hydrocarbon i.e. alkene with a chemical formula of C 10 H 20 . Decene is a clear, white mobile liquid and is toxic in nature. It is generally produced by the oligomerization of ethylene or by cracking higher carbon content petroleum waxes. Depending on the attachment of the functional group, there are several types of decene isomers present. Among all isomers, 1-decene i.e. α-decene, is the most commonly used isomer in industrial processes. 1-decene is generally used as a chemical intermediate in the production of synthetic lubricants, amines, epoxides, detergents & derivatives and alkylated aromatics, among others. Moreover, 1-decene is used as a co-monomer in the production of polymers such as polyethylene. Mainly, 1-decene is consumed in the production of polyalpha olefins (PAO), a category of synthetic lubricants. Polyalpha olefins are used as high performance synthetic lubricants for industrial gear systems and automatic transmission engines in the aviation and marine sectors.

Global 1-Decene Market Dynamics

The 1-decene market is driven by increasing production of polyalpha olefins. Stringent requirements in cosmetic and food & beverage industries and rising environmental concerns in automotive industries have indirectly boosted demand for synthetic lubricants. This increase in demand for synthetic lubricants has caused a rise in the consumption of 1-decene. Moreover, 1-decene is used as a chemical intermediate in the production of detergents and their derivatives, which are further used in the manufacturing of industrial surfactants. The rise in demand for surfactants from end use industries has led to a surge in the demand for 1-decene. Furthermore, a drop in raw material prices has imparted an additional advantage which is expected to drive the growth of 1-decene market.

An increase in demand for synthetic lubricants, clubbed with the inadequate supply of polyalpha olefins (PAO) in the global market has prompted lubricant manufacturers to develop alternative lubricant materials such as glycol-based lubricants i.e. polyalkylene glycol (PAG), polyol esters and phosphate esters, among others. An increase in the variety of lubricants and a drop in the share of PAO lubricants is expected to impact the growth of 1-decene market. Moreover, special care has to be taken while handling 1-decene, as it forms an explosive mixture on contact with moisture or oxygen.

Global 1-Decene Market Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the global 1-decene market is segmented into:

Bio-based

Synthetic-based

On the basis of application, the global 1-decene market is segmented into:

Synthetic lubricants

Plasticizers

Polyethylene

Surfactants

Others

Global 1-Decene Market Regional outlook

The global 1-decene market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, mainly owing to the increasing demand for synthetic lubricants from growing industries such as automotive, marine and aviation. Emerging economies such as India and China carry the major market share in terms of production and they are forecast to continue their dominance during the forecast period. After Asia Pacific, Europe is a large consumer of 1-decene; however, stringent government regulations and industrial focus on sustainable development have substantially impacted the 1-decene market. Despite this, Europe is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. In North America, especially the U.S., demand for synthetic lubricants is high. North America is forecast to register significant growth over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are projected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Global 1-Decene Market Participants

Examples of some market participants in the global 1-decene market, identified across the value chain include Royal Dutch Shell plc., Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, INEOS Oligomers, Qatar Chemical Company II Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. and PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, among others. Major industrial players are focusing on expansion of their production facility as a strategic development in order to cater to the demand of end use industries.